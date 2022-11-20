Goalkeeper Sent Off After Squirting Fan With Their Own Urine

A goalkeeper in an FA Trophy game in England was sent off on Saturday for retaliating after discovering that a fan had filled his water bottle with urine.

Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson was dismissed during the second half of his side's 1-0 loss at home to Guiseley.

According to witnesses, he drank from the bottle, realized what had happened and responded by squirting the alleged perpetrator.

Former Altrincham and Morecambe keeper Thompson, 28, tweeted after the match: "Today I fell out of love with the game!

"I've been called many names but for someone to piss in my bottle, for me to drink it and then to be told I wasn't allowed to react because I'm a player is outrageous.

"That person has put me [and] my family's health at risk and knocked me sick."

Thompson was sent off after he and a group of other players confronted fans behind his goal.

Warrington manager Mark Beesley called the incident "disgusting" in an interview with a local newspaper.

Beesley told the Warrington Guardian: "I don't think I'll ever be involved in anything like that again."

A water bottle was at the center of a bizarre and unpleasant red card incident on Saturday IMAGO/PA Images/Kieran Cleevs

He added "The Guiseley staff apologized - it was disgusting and there's no place in life for things like that.

"If someone urinates in my bottle and I drink it, I'm going to throw it away. To send him off for throwing the bottle away is a disgrace.

"From our point of view, the welfare of our players is paramount and what Tony was subjected to was disgraceful."

Despite being down to 10 men, Warrington kept the score at 0-0 until added time in the second half.

Warrington and Guiseley both currently play their league soccer in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, which is in the seventh tier of English soccer.