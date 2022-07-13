Skip to main content

Angry Jose Mourinho Marches Onto Field In Roma's Pre-Season Game Against Sunderland

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma beat Sunderland 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in Portugal on Wednesday.

But the game was not played in an entirely friendly spirit and a flashpoint late in the first half prompted Mourinho to march onto the field.

Mourinho was furious after Sunderland midfielder Luke O'Nien, who had already been shown a yellow card earlier in the game, appeared to catch Roma defender Roger Ibanez with a stray elbow.

Despite Mourinho's fury, the referee chose not to remove O'Nien from the game.

But Sunderland boss Alex Neil decided to calm the situation by subbing off the 27-year-old before half time.

Jose Mourinho pictured on the pitch during a pre-season friendly between Roma and Sunderland in July 2022

The score remained 0-0 until the 75th minute when Felix Afena-Gyan fired Roma in front. Nicolo Zaniolo then scored Roma's second goal moments later.

Roma now play three more games in Portugal - against Portimonense, Sporting and Nice - before completing their list of pre-season fixtures with a game against Tottenham in Israel.

