Michael Owen Reacts To Love Island Joke After Daughter Gemma Enters Reality TV Dating Show

Michael Owen was on Channel 4's punditry team for Germany vs England on Tuesday night but he was not the only member of his family on prime time UK TV this week.

Owen's 19-year-old daughter Gemma - who is an international dressage rider - recently entered the Love Island villa in series eight of the UK's most famous reality TV dating game show.

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Owen was mocked by presenter Jules Breach at the start of Channel 4's Nations League coverage on Tuesday.

Breach joked: "Joining me hoping to see another famous win for England tonight in Munich, England and Arsenal midfield Jordan Nobbs, former England, West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole and the father of Love Island's Gemma Owen."

She later added: "A big night for the Owens last night Michael, how are you feeling?"

Owen replied: "I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home, but it has been brought up straight away!

"But I am feeling alright. This is taking my mind off it so don't bring it back up."

Owen and Co went on to watch England hold Germany to a 1-1 draw after Harry Kane scored a late penalty kick.

Kane's goal was his 50th for England. He is now just four goals shy of becoming England's all-time leading scorer. Owen is sixth on the list.

Michael Owen pictured during Channel 4's UEFA Nations League coverage IMAGO/Sportimage/David Klein

Owen had spoken to ITV about Gemma going on Love Island earlier this month.

He said: "I have no doubts that she will make us all proud. It’s probably a father's worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do. You've got to be supportive."

Owen is not allowed to speak to Gemma while she takes part in the show, after having also been unable to make contact in the days leading up to its launch.

He added: "It's been different without her in the house. I've got other kids and my wife and it's been quite tough because she's had to switch her phone off and we've had no contact for a couple of weeks so that's been the hard bit."