Skip to main content

Michael Owen Reacts To Love Island Joke After Daughter Gemma Enters Reality TV Dating Show

Michael Owen was on Channel 4's punditry team for Germany vs England on Tuesday night but he was not the only member of his family on prime time UK TV this week.

Owen's 19-year-old daughter Gemma - who is an international dressage rider - recently entered the Love Island villa in series eight of the UK's most famous reality TV dating game show.

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Owen was mocked by presenter Jules Breach at the start of Channel 4's Nations League coverage on Tuesday.

Breach joked: "Joining me hoping to see another famous win for England tonight in Munich, England and Arsenal midfield Jordan Nobbs, former England, West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole and the father of Love Island's Gemma Owen."

She later added: "A big night for the Owens last night Michael, how are you feeling?"

Owen replied: "I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home, but it has been brought up straight away!

"But I am feeling alright. This is taking my mind off it so don't bring it back up."

Owen and Co went on to watch England hold Germany to a 1-1 draw after Harry Kane scored a late penalty kick.

Kane's goal was his 50th for England. He is now just four goals shy of becoming England's all-time leading scorer. Owen is sixth on the list.

Michael Owen pictured during Channel 4's UEFA Nations League coverage in June 2022

Michael Owen pictured during Channel 4's UEFA Nations League coverage

Owen had spoken to ITV about Gemma going on Love Island earlier this month.

He said: "I have no doubts that she will make us all proud. It’s probably a father's worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do. You've got to be supportive."

Owen is not allowed to speak to Gemma while she takes part in the show, after having also been unable to make contact in the days leading up to its launch.

He added: "It's been different without her in the house. I've got other kids and my wife and it's been quite tough because she's had to switch her phone off and we've had no contact for a couple of weeks so that's been the hard bit."

Michael Owen pictured during Channel 4's UEFA Nations League coverage in June 2022
News

Michael Owen Reacts To Love Island Joke After Daughter Gemma Enters Reality TV Dating Show

By Robert Summerscales32 seconds ago
England fans pictured celebrating in Munich after Harry Kane scored his 50th international goal in a 1-1 draw with Germany in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Germany 1-1 England - Watch All The Goals Including Harry Kane's 50th For Three Lions

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Harry Kane pictured scoring his 50th goal for England by converting a penalty kick in their 1-1 draw against Germany on June 7, 2022
News

Penalty King Harry Kane Becomes Second Player To Score 50 England Goals

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Antoine Griezmann pictured in front of an empty net during France's UEFA Nations League game with Croatia, moments before he sent his shot wide
Watch

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 France - Watch Nations League Goals Plus Antoine Griezmann's Big Miss

By Robert SummerscalesJun 6, 2022
Sweden defender Alexander Milosevic pictured getting close to Norway striker Erling Haaland during their sides' UEFA Nations League match in Stockholm in June 2022
News

Erling Haaland's Perfect Response To Alexander Milosevic Threatening To Break His Legs

By Robert SummerscalesJun 6, 2022
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured hugging James Milner after their 2022 FA Cup final win over Chelsea
News

Jurgen Klopp "Grateful" To James Milner For Taking Pay Cut To Sign New Liverpool Contract

By Robert SummerscalesJun 6, 2022
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating after scoring for Norway in a 2-1 win over Sweden in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Sweden 1-2 Norway - Watch Erling Haaland Score 17th And 18th International Goals

By Robert SummerscalesJun 5, 2022
Inigo Martinez and Gavi (right) pictured celebrating a goal during Spain's 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-2 Spain - Gavi And Inigo Martinez Score First International Goals

By Robert SummerscalesJun 5, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured celebrating after scoring in Portugal's 4-0 win over Switzerland in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland - Watch All The Goals Including Two For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert SummerscalesJun 5, 2022