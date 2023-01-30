Skip to main content

Real Madrid And Barcelona To Meet In Copa del Rey Semi-Finals

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

The two famous rivals were paired together in Monday's semi-final draw.

Real will host the first leg at the Bernabeu.

Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao will meet in the other semi-final.

This year's final will take place on May 6 but the semi-final dates have not yet been confirmed.

It was originally planned that the first legs would take place between February 7 and February 9, with the second legs taking place on March 1, 2 or 3.

But Real will involved in games at the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco on February 8 and 11.

A general view of the Nou Camp ahead of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in February 2022

The second leg of the semi-final will take place at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium

Real and Barcelona have not played each other in the Copa del Rey since the 2019 semi-finals.

Back then Barca won 4-1 on aggregate after beating Real 3-0 at the Bernabeu in the second leg. 

Real have not reached a Copa del Rey final since 2014 when they beat Barca 2-1 thanks to an 85th-minute Gareth Bale winner.

Meanwhile, Barca have been champions in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

