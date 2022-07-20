Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski Likely To Make Barcelona Debut In Vegas Clasico Against Real Madrid

It is looking increasingly likely that Robert Lewandowski will make his Barcelona debut during Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

Lewandowski's transfer from Bayern Munich to Barca was officially formalized on Tuesday, hours before his new team faced Inter Miami.

Barca went on to thrash the MLS side 6-0 but Lewandowski did not feature.

The 33-year-old, who has signed a four-year contract with Barca, did get on the pitch at DRV PNK Stadium though.

Lewandowski delighted fans by taking part in a public training session on the field before kick-off.

Robert Lewandowski pictured training at DRV PNK Stadium before Barcelona's 6-0 win over Inter Miami in July 2022

He looked sharp, despite having not played in five weeks since Poland's 1-0 loss to Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

Barcelona published a statement following Lewandowski's first public appearance as their player.

It read: "Robert Lewandowski was the big star ahead of FC Barcelona's match against Inter Miami. The Polish forward, who was officially announced on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the game, trained for the first time as a Barça player moments before his teammates took to the field to warm up.

"But while Miami will forever go down as the city where Barça and the Polish striker began their relationship — where Lewandowski was announced, trained for the first time, and passed his medical exam — it will not be where he made his debut.

"For that, we will have to wait."

We may only have to wait a few days. Barca's second game in the States is on Saturday when they meet Real at Allegiant Stadium.

After that they face Juventus at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas next Tuesday before concluding their trip with a game away to New York Red Bulls on July 30.

