Serena Williams And Arsenal Fan Lewis Hamilton Set To Back Bid To Buy Chelsea

Two of the most successful sportspeople of all time have reportedly agreed to give financial backing to Sir Martin Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea FC.

Former Liverpool FC chairman Broughton is leading a consortium which intends to launch a successful takeover bid at Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge club are currently operating under restrictions after present owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government in March.

There are no shortage of potential buyers but Broughton's party could now hold an edge after getting Serena Williams and Sir Lewis Hamilton on board.

According to Sky News, 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Williams and seven-time F1 world drivers' champion Hamilton are ready to pledge around £10m each to the bid.

Hamilton's proposed involvement at Chelsea comes as a surprise as the 37-year-old is a fan of their London rivals Arsenal.

Sources cited by Sky have apparently claimed that Hamilton could play a formal role in Chelsea's effort to promote diversity, equality and inclusion should this takeover bid succeed.

Broughton's consortium was one of four interested parties that remained in the game after all keen bidders were reduced to a shortlist last week.