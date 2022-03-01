Spartak Moscow Respond To Being Kicked Out Of Europa League Via UEFA's Ban On Russian Teams

Spartak Moscow were this week kicked out of the Europa League following a joint decision by UEFA and FIFA to ban Russian clubs from continental and international soccer.

While the majority of the attention fell on the Russian national team's expulsion from World Cup qualifying, Spartak were quietly removed from UEFA's second-tier club tournament.

They had been due to face RB Leipzig in a two-legged last 16 encounter, but the German side will now receive a bye to the quarter-finals.

Soccer's European and world governing bodies took action on Monday in response to Vladimir Putin's Russian army invading Ukraine four days earlier.

Spartak responded to UEFA and FIFA's decision with a statement published on their official website.

It read: "UEFA and FIFA have decided to exclude from the current iteration of the Europa League. This means that our round of 16 ties against RB Leipzig will not go ahead as planned.

"This verdict is connected to the organizations' position on recent events that have taken place in Ukraine.

"The recent decision taken by UEFA and FIFA although expected, is extremely upsetting. Unfortunately, the efforts that our club made in the Europa League have been nullified for reasons that are far outside the remit of sports.

Spartak Moscow had qualified for the Europa League last 16 before being kicked out by UEFA IMAGO/sportphoto24/Franco Romano

"Spartak has millions of fans not only in Russia, but all over the world. Our successes and failures bring people from dozens of different countries together. We believe that sport, even in the most difficult times, should aim to build bridges, and not burn them. We are forced to obey a decision that we do not agree with.

"For now, we shall focus on domestic competitions, and are looking forward to a speedy achievement of peace that everybody needs."

Leipzig are currently managed by Italian Domenico Tedesco, who was previously in charge of Spartak between October 2019 and May 2021.

Eleven minutes after publishing their statement, Spartak tweeted again to send a message to Tedesco.

It read: "We want to wish the best to our former manager Domenico Tedesco in the Europa League.

"We hope that our paths will cross again in the future, but under more peaceful conditions."

Spartak had qualified for the last 16 after winning a competitive pool.

The finished top of Group C ahead of Napoli, Leicester City and Legia Warsaw.

Leipzig entered the Europa League this season after dropping down from the Champions League.

After finishing third in a UCL group behind Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig had to face Real Sociedad in a last 32 playoff to book their meeting with Spartak. The won 5-2 on aggregate.

Leipzig will now automatically enter the draw for the quarter-finals, which will be held on March 18.