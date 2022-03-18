UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Confirmed As Real Madrid Face Chelsea

Friday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw delivered a glamor tie between reigning champions Chelsea and 13-time winners Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Liverpool were paired with Portuguese side Benfica, while Manchester City will take on Atletico Madrid, who knocked out Manchester United in the round of 16.

The other quarter-final sees Villarreal take on Bayern Munich.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

UCL quarter-finals will take place on April 5/6 and 12/13.

Chelsea will visit the Bernabeu after being paired with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw IMAGO/PA Images/Tim Goode

Chelsea are likely to play the first leg in Madrid, before the second leg at Stamford Bridge is expected to be played without fans.

Ordinarily, Real would have hosted the second leg after being drawn as the second team. But UEFA are expected to reverse this tie to avoid a clash with Spanish champions Atletico, who were also drawn second.

Manchester City and Atletico will therefore play the first leg in England and the second leg in Spain.

Chelsea boast a remarkable record against Real, having never lost against them.

If Chelsea and City both progress, they will play each other in the semi-finals, with City hosting the second leg.

But if both English sides lose then the semi-final will be a Madrid derby.

The other semi-final will be Benfica or Liverpool vs Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid beat Atletico 2-0 at the Bernabeu when the sides met in La Liga back in December IMAGO/Pressinphoto/Colas Buera

UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Draw

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool vs Villarreal or Bayern Munich

UCL semi-finals will take place on April 26/27 and May 3/4.