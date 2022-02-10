Report: Chelsea Up Rudiger Offer As PSG And Real Madrid Remain Interested

Report: Chelsea Up Offer For Antonio Rudiger As PSG And Real Madrid Remain Interested

Chelsea have seemingly not given up hope of retaining Antonio Rudiger beyond the end of the current season.

Rudiger has been a Chelsea player for four and a half years but his current deal is set to expire in June.

With his 29th birthday coming up in March, Rudiger is just entering his prime. Therefore his next contract is likely to be the biggest of his career.

Additionally, Rudiger knows that if he were to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer he could be able to command huge wages, if his new club passed on to him the money saved by not giving Chelsea a fee.

Chelsea hope that they can keep Antonio Rudiger beyond the end of his current contract IMAGO/Mark Pain

Many of Europe's richest clubs have been cited as potential new suitors for Rudiger, but Bayern Munich have ended their interest, according to a report by GOAL.

The report claims that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-German are still keen on Rudiger, but also that Chelsea have increased the terms of their last contract offer closer towards the player's wage demands of £200,000 ($271,000) per week.

Rudiger, who has 29 senior international caps for Germany, has been a crucial part of Thomas Tuchel's plans since his countryman became Blues boss just over a year ago.

He has played more Premier League minutes (2070) than any other Chelsea player this season.

Last year he was named in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season for his role in Chelsea's conquering of Europe.