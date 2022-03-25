Newcastle United's Modest Transfer Budget Rules Out Summer Move For Neymar

Newcastle United will not sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

After being taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund last year, Newcastle have been described by many as the richest club in the world.

The deep pockets of their owners had led to some media speculation that an ambitious move for Neymar, who became the world's most expensive player in 2017, could be on the cards.

But those links have been laughed off by Newcastle officials, according to The Telegraph, who claim that the club's transfer budget for the summer window will be lower than the £90m they spent in January.

The newspaper reports that it will be closer to £60m, which is less than a third of the £198m figure PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar just under five years ago.

Neymar shows off the name on the back of his shirt after scoring for Brazil against Chile IMAGO/Photosport/Thiago Ribeiro

Although Newcastle's owners have big plans, The Telegraph suggests that their aim is to grow steadily and not flirt with the boundaries of Financial Fair Play.

It is claimed that Newcastle's decision-makers do not intend to sign any players who would command wages significantly in excess of £100,000 per week, which is said to be approximately what their top-earners make at present.

For reference, L'Equipe recently reported that Neymar was on €4,083,000 per month - a higher salary than Lionel Messi - at PSG.

Neymar is therefore said to earn around £785,000 per week.