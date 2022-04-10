Watch Son Heung-Min's Finishing Masterclass In Spurs Win At Aston Villa - Premier League Highlights

Tottenham's 4-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday was built on their superior quality at both ends of the pitch.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was a strong contender for man of the match, after making eight saves to keep one of the most hard-earned clean sheets in Premier League history.

At the other end, Tottenham's star-studded front three did the business too.

Son Heung-min scored a brilliant hat-trick, while Harry Kane added two more assists to his CV. Dejan Kulusevski got a goal and an assist.

It was a finishing masterclass from Son, who only had three shots in the entire game.

Son Heung-min (second left) pictured celebrating with his Tottenham teammates after scoring three goals at Aston Villa IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden

The accuracy of Son's finishing was summed up by the fact that two of his goals hit the inside side netting, while the other clipped the inside of the post before going in - you can't get much more precise than that.

Two of Son's goals were also scored with his left foot, which is supposedly his weaker foot, but stats suggest he is one of the most ambipedal players in Premier League history.

Check out Son's impressive shooting show below in a highlights package put together by Villa.

Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Highlights