Skip to main content

Watch Son Heung-Min's Finishing Masterclass In Spurs Win At Aston Villa - Premier League Highlights

Tottenham's 4-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday was built on their superior quality at both ends of the pitch.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was a strong contender for man of the match, after making eight saves to keep one of the most hard-earned clean sheets in Premier League history.

At the other end, Tottenham's star-studded front three did the business too.

Son Heung-min scored a brilliant hat-trick, while Harry Kane added two more assists to his CV. Dejan Kulusevski got a goal and an assist.

It was a finishing masterclass from Son, who only had three shots in the entire game.

Son Heung-min (second left) pictured celebrating with his Tottenham teammates after scoring three goals at Aston Villa in April 2022

Son Heung-min (second left) pictured celebrating with his Tottenham teammates after scoring three goals at Aston Villa

The accuracy of Son's finishing was summed up by the fact that two of his goals hit the inside side netting, while the other clipped the inside of the post before going in - you can't get much more precise than that.

Two of Son's goals were also scored with his left foot, which is supposedly his weaker foot, but stats suggest he is one of the most ambipedal players in Premier League history.

Check out Son's impressive shooting show below in a highlights package put together by Villa.

Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Highlights

Son Heung-min (second left) pictured celebrating with his Tottenham teammates after scoring three goals at Aston Villa in April 2022
Watch

Watch Son Heung-Min's Finishing Masterclass In Spurs Win At Aston Villa - Premier League Highlights

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Timo Werner (right) pictured scoring Chelsea's fifth goal in their 6-0 win at Southampton in April 2022
Watch

Watch All Six Chelsea Goals From Southampton Thrashing - Premier League Highlights

By Robert Summerscales5 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Everton vs Manchester United in April 2022
News

Mother Says Cristiano Ronaldo "Assaulted" Her Son After Everton Beat Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Everton in April 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Issues Apology After Appearing To Slap Phone From Everton Fan's Hand

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured wearing the PSG captain's armband during a 6-1 win over Clermont in April 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe Briefly Made PSG Captain After He & Neymar Score Hat-Tricks Against Clermont

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Son Heung-min scores with his left foot during Tottenham's 4-0 win at Aston Villa in April 2022
News

Ambipedal Son Heung-Min Is EPL's Top Scorer Excluding Penalties After Spurs Smash Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku pictured during Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in April 2022
News

Romelu Lukaku Injury Update: Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Striker's Absence At Southampton

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured leaving the pitch at Everton's Goodison Park, where he was accused of smashing a fan's phone
Watch

Did Cristiano Ronaldo Smash Everton Fan's Phone? Man United To Investigate Viral Video

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Timo Werner and Mason Mason pictured during Chelsea's 6-0 win at Southampton in April 2022
News

Chelsea Record 4th Biggest Away Win In Premier League History

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago