Dele Alli Booed Off In 29th Minute Before Three Other Former EPL Players Save Besiktas During Turkish Cup Game

Dele Alli had been hoping that a move to Besiktas would help him reboot his stuttering career but it has not yet gone to plan.

Besiktas currently sit eighth in the Turkish Super Lig and they came close to exiting the Turkish Cup at the hands of third-tier side Sanliurfaspor on Wednesday.

Dele started Wednesday's game against Sanliurfaspor but was subbed off in the 29th minute with Besiktas 2-0 down.

The 26-year-old has not completed a full 90-minute match since his Besiktas debut in August.

Dele was booed by Besiktas fans as he left the field on Wednesday.

But those fans were celebrating at full-time after three other former Premier League players helped them turn the game around to beat Sanliurfaspor.

Ex-Everton striker Cenk Tosun netted in the 67th and 70th minutes to level the game.

Former Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou then completed the turnaround on 73 minutes before Wout Weghorst, who played in the EPL for Burnley last season, competed the scoring.

Dele is on loan at Besiktas from Everton. It is understood that Besiktas have an option to buy him for £6 million before January 1, or for £8m after that until June.

If Besiktas decide against signing Dele permanently then he will return to Everton in the summer. His contract with Everton is due to expire in June 2024. 

Dele Alli pictured (right) after being subbed off 29 minutes into a Turkish Cup game between Besiktas and Sanliurfaspor in December 2022

Watch

By Robert Summerscales
