Objects Thrown At Mo Salah As Security Escort Egypt Star From Pitch After Loss To Senegal

Mohamed Salah had to be protected by security staff as he left the pitch following Egypt's penalty shootout loss to Senegal.

Salah had earlier missed Egypt's first spot-kick, before Sadio Mane scored the final penalty to send Senegal to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Egypt only scored one of their four penalties as multiple fans in the crowd attempted to give the home team an advantage by shining lasers in the faces of the away team.

Salah was one of the players targeted by lasers during the match, but he was also targeted after the game.

As Salah was escorted off the pitch towards the locker rooms, some fans sat near the tunnel were seen throwing objects at the Liverpool star.

This was not an isolated incident, according to the Egyptian Football Association, who claimed that rocks and bottles were thrown at players during the warm-up.

A statement from the Egyptian FA also alleged that their players were subjected to racist abuse, as reported by Sky Sports.

It read: "The Egypt national team have been exposed to racism with offensive signs in the stands against the Egyptian players in general, and Mohamed Salah in particular.

"The crowd also intimidated the players by throwing bottles and rocks on them during the warm-up.

"The Egyptian group's busses have also been exposed to assaults that led to broken windows and injuries; filed with pictures and videos as proof in the complaint submitted."

A FIFA spokesperson later told Sky Sports: "FIFA is currently in the process of analyzing the official match reports of the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Senegal and Egypt.

"The relevant information included in the match reports will be evaluated by the competent disciplinary bodies before deciding on the next steps to be taken."

Senegal were one of five African teams who qualified for Qatar 2022 on Tuesday.

The others were Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia and Ghana.