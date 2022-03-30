Skip to main content

Objects Thrown At Mo Salah As Security Escort Egypt Star From Pitch After Loss To Senegal

Mohamed Salah had to be protected by security staff as he left the pitch following Egypt's penalty shootout loss to Senegal.

Salah had earlier missed Egypt's first spot-kick, before Sadio Mane scored the final penalty to send Senegal to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Egypt only scored one of their four penalties as multiple fans in the crowd attempted to give the home team an advantage by shining lasers in the faces of the away team.

Salah was one of the players targeted by lasers during the match, but he was also targeted after the game.

As Salah was escorted off the pitch towards the locker rooms, some fans sat near the tunnel were seen throwing objects at the Liverpool star.

This was not an isolated incident, according to the Egyptian Football Association, who claimed that rocks and bottles were thrown at players during the warm-up.

A statement from the Egyptian FA also alleged that their players were subjected to racist abuse, as reported by Sky Sports.

It read: "The Egypt national team have been exposed to racism with offensive signs in the stands against the Egyptian players in general, and Mohamed Salah in particular.

"The crowd also intimidated the players by throwing bottles and rocks on them during the warm-up.

"The Egyptian group's busses have also been exposed to assaults that led to broken windows and injuries; filed with pictures and videos as proof in the complaint submitted."

A FIFA spokesperson later told Sky Sports: "FIFA is currently in the process of analyzing the official match reports of the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Senegal and Egypt.

"The relevant information included in the match reports will be evaluated by the competent disciplinary bodies before deciding on the next steps to be taken."

Senegal were one of five African teams who qualified for Qatar 2022 on Tuesday.

The others were Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia and Ghana.

Mo Salah pictured after Egypt's defeat by Senegal in the 2021 AFCON final

Mo Salah and Egypt have now lost two penalty shootouts against Senegal this year

Mo Salah pictured after Egypt's defeat by Senegal in the 2021 AFCON final
Watch

Objects Thrown At Mo Salah As Security Escort Egypt Star From Pitch After Loss To Senegal

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Neymar pictured celebrating a goal for Brazil against Chile in March 2022
News

CONMEBOL Final Standings Confirmed As Brazil Qualify For World Cup As South America's Top Team

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Jack Grealish (left) pictured turning away from Serge Aurier during England vs Ivory Coast in March 2022
News

Jack Grealish Explains Why He Tried To Prevent Serge Aurier Red Card As He Slams Harry Maguire Boos

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
The FIFA World Cup trophy is pictured on display before the 2018 final
News

Africa's Five Teams Going To The Qatar World Cup Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Harry Maguire (no.6) pictured in action for England against Ivory Coast in March 2022
News

England Fans Booing Harry Maguire Was An "Absolute Joke", Fumes Gareth Southgate

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo embraces Bruno Fernandes during Portugal's 2-0 win over North Macedonia in March 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set For Fifth FIFA World Cup As Portugal Beat North Macedonia To Qualify

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Mo Salah's face is filled with green lasers before he takes a penalty for Egypt vs Senegal in a World Cup playoff penalty shootout against Senegal
Watch

Lasers Ruin Penalty Shootout As Sadio Mane Sends Senegal To World Cup After Egypt's Mo Salah Misses

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Erling Haaland leaves the pitch with an ankle injury after scoring two goals for Norway against Armenia in March 2022
News

Watch Norway's Erling Haaland Dominate Armenia Before Limping Off With Ankle Injury

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Christian Eriksen pictured during Denmark's game against Serbia at Parken Stadium in March 2022
Watch

Watch Christian Eriksen Score On Return To Parken Stadium As Denmark Beat Serbia

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago