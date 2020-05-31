InsideThePinstripes
MLB's Brightest Stars in New York Speak Out Over George Floyd Killing

Max Goodman

Some of Major League Baseball's brightest stars in New York City are voicing their opinions on the killing of George Floyd and ongoing protests taking place across the United States.

New York Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso posted a statement to his Instagram page Sunday, calling for "justice and change." The reigning National League Rookie of the Year assured he will be an ally to anyone discriminated against because of the color of their skin.

For the past couple of days, I've struggled to wrap my mind around what's happening. I have a voice and I will not remain silent. My heart has been broken over the murder of George Floyd. I will never know what it feels to be discriminated against because the color of my skin. To anyone who faces this type of discrimination, I will fight for you and be an ally. I will always stand with you. There needs to be justice and change made for the better of humanity. Let words be our sword and unity be our armor. Take care of each other.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died in police custody on Monday while he was violently apprehended by a white Minneapolis police officer. Video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes went viral earlier this week, sparking public outrage and demonstrations.

Chauvin, 44, was subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton posted the following message on Twitter, imploring that "enough is enough."

Enough is Enough. It’s going to take everyone to help this system change. No matter your color or attributes, We are all human, who know what’s right deep down. Making a real change will be Justice for Floyd & everyone who came before him. Let’s all be a part of the change.

Attached to Stanton's tweet was Nike's powerful 'Don't Do It' advert, urging the public not to "turn your back on racism" or "make anymore excuses."

Marcus Stroman of the Mets agreed. Here's one of the messages the right-hander has posted to social media in recent days.

Racism is thriving in America. That’s a fact. If you choose to turn a blind eye towards it...you’re part of the problem that will continue to destroy this nation. Wake up and look in the mirror!

These three stars that play in the Big Apple aren't alone. Countless athletes across professional sports have spoken out on social media, even taking part in some of the widespread protests presently sweeping the nation. Protests have developed in New York City, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more.

