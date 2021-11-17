Colin Kaepernick Still Waiting, Keeping Busy

It's been 1,720 days since Colin Kaepernick has been denied unemployment by all 32 NFL teams.

The reasons used to justify his unemployment were debunked here. Several NFL teams could have benefited from his services in the past 1,720 days, but chose to lose instead. Kaepernick says he is keeping in shape and will be ready for that phone call when it happens, but it's looking less and less likely.

So, what is Kaepernick up to now?



The former face of the San Francisco 49ers, turned social justice advocate, is now also the face of Ergatta, the creator of the first connected rowing machine powered by game-based content. Ergatta, which says it seeks to "disrupt at home fitness" feels Kaepernick brings a level of fitness expertise to their platform. Kaepernick has been an advisor with the company since 2020.

"I was initially drawn to the Ergatta team as an investor, advisor and brand partner because they’re innovators,” Kaepernick said. “They were challenging the model of group fitness classes with games and competitions - something that really resonated with me. I received my Ergatta in early 2020 and then I was hooked. Placing the thrill of competition at the forefront of my workout kept me engaged and consistently coming back for more. I wouldn’t have gotten through the pandemic without it.”

Kaepernick also starred in the 1-minute youtube commercial for the rowing machine company, seen here.

Kaepernick, known now for his charitable work in the community, said on his Twitter account that he's giving away 100 rowing machines to U.S. cities that hosted his Know Your Rights Campaign "to support good health in our communities."

Netflix Documentary

Kaepernick's Netflix Documentary "Colin In Black and White" dropped October 29th.

In this official trailer, seen here, Kaepernick says, "Since the day I was born, my passion, my love, was being a quarterback. But what you start out as is not necessarily what you become."

The New York Times said, "This inventive Netflix docudrama, created by Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, is a coming-of-age story in the rearview mirror of an activist adulthood."

It's nice to see Kaepernick keeping busy, but I'd rather see the 34-year-old juking defenders and putting his Ergatta stamina to use in the 4th quarter of a playoff game. As Ben Roethlisberger (38-years old) and Matt Ryan (36) remind us, quarterbacks not named Tom Brady fade in their late 30s and Kaepernick's biological clock is ticking.