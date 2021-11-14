Week 10: Best and Worst Case Scenarios

The Rams are coming off a tough and embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans last week, they will do so by debuting two star acquisitions in Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller.

The 49ers will get another chance to bring an elusive win to Levi’s Stadium for the first time in over a year. The Rams are coming off a tough and embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans last week, and now will debut two star acquisitions in Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller. Add in the fact that this is a Monday Night Football game, this matchup will be an emotional and hard fought battle by both teams.

Here’s what to expect.

Best Case Scenario: The 49ers outlast the Rams in a shootout.

The 49ers offense is beginning to click in the passing game and Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off back to back 300 yard passing games with over a 100 quarterback rating. Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel appear to be more healthy than last week and all the ingredients are in place for the offense to have a breakout performance. The Rams defense is tough but not unbreakable and allows teams to move up and down the field if they can’t get to the quarterback. The 49ers run game is the equalizer and their game plan should mirror the Titans who ran the ball 26 times last week and only attempted 27 passes.

The Rams offense is explosive but they lack a strong run game. The two losses they suffered came against two teams that can get pressure on the QB. Last week, they gave up 5 sacks to the Titans and Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions. The 49ers added some depth on the outside rush in Charles Omemihu who figures to be more involved this week. The most important aspect of this acquisition is it will allow Arik Armstead to bump inside and play where he is most effective. All this being said, the Rams will still score at will because of the weak 49ers secondary but a few sacks and a turnover will help slow them down just enough.

Worst Case Scenario: A total blowout on National TV that will likely cause OWNERSHIP (not Jed York) to fire somebody.

The 49ers offense has been the model of inconsistency this season. We’ve already seen a couple of dud performances this season by the offense so basically it would be a repeat of one of those outings. I specifically see Garoppolo feeling the Rams pass rush, playing jittery and turning the ball over multiple times. The run game…well, it just won’t get opportunities thanks to Shanahan who will refuse to run against a loaded front yet again.

The Rams offense has been spectacular this season, specifically through the air. This spells disaster for the 49ers defense whose biggest weakness is defending explosive pass plays. Well, Stafford has one of the strongest arms in the NFL and isn’t afraid to chuck the ball deep. Stafford has five 300-yard passing games this season already and has passed for more than 250 yards in every game this season. What else really needs to be said. The Rams will score and it will be on explosive plays.

Chuy’s Prediction: An entertaining shootout in Santa Clara on Monday Night… but the Rams are just too much.

The 49ers offense has found an identity the past few weeks and to the chagrin of many it relies on Garoppolo’s arm. The run game will get a boost this week with Jeff Wilson Jr. being ready to contribute more especially on third downs and the 49ers will commit to the run game to try and keep the Rams offense off the field. This will actually work in the 49ers favor and keep the game close. The 49ers will also have a turnover free game after placing a lot of emphasis on it this week.

I expect a high scoring affair on both sides and the Rams will get back to the high flying fireworks everyone is used to seeing. I expect deep shots early and often and even though the 49ers will win the time of possession battle, the Rams will score more points and it will be on multiple explosive pass plays.

Final Score: Rams 45 - 49ers 38