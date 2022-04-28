Four Bold Predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 NFL Draft

Skip to main content

CINCINNATI — The 2022 NFL Draft is just hours away. Everyone has their preferences about the Bengals' first round pick. I thought it would be fitting to list three bold predictions before the draft starts. 

Passing on Tyler Linderbaum

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum reacts after the Hawkeyes secured a first down in the second quarter against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. 20211009 Iowavspennstate

I think Tyler Linderbaum is going to be available when the Bengals are on the clock. 

The NFL is weird about the center position. Creed Humphrey was a can't-miss center prospect in last year's draft and he fell to the 63rd overall pick. 

Linderbaum is a better prospect than Humphrey. He'll fall out of the first round and get picked in the top 40. 

Cincinnati should take him at 31 if he's available. Linderbaum is a high-end athlete that would help complete the Bengals' offensive line transformation. We're gonna look at him five years from now and see a multi-time Pro Bowler and maybe even an All-Pro. 

Related: Tyler Linderbaum NFL Draft Film Breakdown

Two Bearcats Become Bengals

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates an interception in the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals will find a way to snag two Cincinnati Bearcats with their eight picks. 

Safety Bryan Cook would be a great fit if he was on the board in round 3. Cornerback Coby Bryant and wide receiver Alec Pierce could also make sense on day two. 

Myjai Sanders, Darrian Beavers, and Curtis Brooks are all potential day three targets. 

Ultimately, Zac Taylor snags two of Luke Fickell's former players in hopes of continuing the success the Bengals had in 2021. 

Waiting on Tight End

Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) runs the ball on a reception in the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Some have the Bengals taking Trey McBride early in the draft. Others believe they'll take Greg Dulcich or Jeremy Ruckert on day two. 

Ultimately, I think they wait until day three to draft a new tight end. 

Hayden Hurst is going to be the starter and they want to address the position, but they have other needs at positions that don't have the same amount of depth. 

Look for Cincinnati to take a tight end in rounds 4-6. 

Double Dip at Cornerback

Dec 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Cougars cornerback Marcus Jones (8) prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the American Athletic Conference championship at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals take multiple cornerbacks in this draft. They're hoping to land one of the top guys at 31, but they'll double back and take another defensive back—maybe someone like Houston's Marcus Jones on day three. 

He'd be a perfect backup for Mike Hilton and would give them an elite punt and kick returner.

