Four Bold Predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The 2022 NFL Draft is just hours away. Everyone has their preferences about the Bengals' first round pick. I thought it would be fitting to list three bold predictions before the draft starts.
Passing on Tyler Linderbaum
I think Tyler Linderbaum is going to be available when the Bengals are on the clock.
The NFL is weird about the center position. Creed Humphrey was a can't-miss center prospect in last year's draft and he fell to the 63rd overall pick.
Linderbaum is a better prospect than Humphrey. He'll fall out of the first round and get picked in the top 40.
Cincinnati should take him at 31 if he's available. Linderbaum is a high-end athlete that would help complete the Bengals' offensive line transformation. We're gonna look at him five years from now and see a multi-time Pro Bowler and maybe even an All-Pro.
Two Bearcats Become Bengals
The Bengals will find a way to snag two Cincinnati Bearcats with their eight picks.
Safety Bryan Cook would be a great fit if he was on the board in round 3. Cornerback Coby Bryant and wide receiver Alec Pierce could also make sense on day two.
Myjai Sanders, Darrian Beavers, and Curtis Brooks are all potential day three targets.
Ultimately, Zac Taylor snags two of Luke Fickell's former players in hopes of continuing the success the Bengals had in 2021.
Waiting on Tight End
Some have the Bengals taking Trey McBride early in the draft. Others believe they'll take Greg Dulcich or Jeremy Ruckert on day two.
Ultimately, I think they wait until day three to draft a new tight end.
Hayden Hurst is going to be the starter and they want to address the position, but they have other needs at positions that don't have the same amount of depth.
Look for Cincinnati to take a tight end in rounds 4-6.
Double Dip at Cornerback
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals take multiple cornerbacks in this draft. They're hoping to land one of the top guys at 31, but they'll double back and take another defensive back—maybe someone like Houston's Marcus Jones on day three.
He'd be a perfect backup for Mike Hilton and would give them an elite punt and kick returner.
