Four Bold Predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 NFL Draft

I think Tyler Linderbaum is going to be available when the Bengals are on the clock.

The NFL is weird about the center position. Creed Humphrey was a can't-miss center prospect in last year's draft and he fell to the 63rd overall pick.

Linderbaum is a better prospect than Humphrey. He'll fall out of the first round and get picked in the top 40.

Cincinnati should take him at 31 if he's available. Linderbaum is a high-end athlete that would help complete the Bengals' offensive line transformation. We're gonna look at him five years from now and see a multi-time Pro Bowler and maybe even an All-Pro.

