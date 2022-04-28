CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the 31st pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft. Will they pass on a cornerback to take an edge rusher?

That's exactly what they do in Mel Kiper's final mock draft.

Cincinnati ends up with Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis.

"This pick was a late scratch, as I wanted to give the Bengals a top tight end in Trey McBride after they lost C.J. Uzomah in free agency. This is a little high for McBride, though, and the Bengals could get a tight end on Day 2," Kiper wrote. "Cincinnati plays in a conference with great quarterbacks, and the value for Karlaftis is high here. He could be a rotational edge rusher in Year 1 as he grows into a starting spot."

If Karlaftis is on the board when the Bengals are on the clock, they will probably sprint to the podium. He's a top defensive player in this class and with guys like Kaiir Elam and Devonte Wyatt off the board, Cincinnati would take the former Boilermaker.

Check out the entire mock here. For more on what the Bengals could do in the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Analyzing 13 Contenders to be the Bengals' First Round Pick

Will Arm Length Keep Bengals From Taking Tyler Linderbaum?

Three Takeaways From Duke Tobin's Pre-NFL Draft Press Conference

Bengals Appear to be Focused on Defense in 2022 NFL Draft

Lou Anarumo on What the Bengals Are Looking For at Cornerback in the NFL Draft

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Logan Hall is a Real Option for Bengals in First Round

Mock Draft 3.0: Bengals Get Important Help on Defense

NFL Insider Shares Insight on Which Cornerbacks Bengals Are Eyeing in NFL Draft

Duke Tobin Ranked in Top 10 of Latest General Manager Power Rankings

Bengals Hosting Logan Hall for Pre-Draft Visit

Report: Andrew Booth's Draft Stock is Dropping

NFL Teams Have Second Round Grade on Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?

Tyler Linderbaum Posts Elite Numbers at Pro Day

Cincinnati Adds Top Players at Multiple Positions in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?

Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals

Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podc