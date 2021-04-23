Carson Palmer Weighs in on Bengals' Debate Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

The Bengals former No. 1 pick gives his thoughts on Joe Burrow's future

CINCINNATI — The Penei Sewell versus Ja'Marr Chase is alive and well with the NFL Draft less than a week away.

Former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer thinks Cincinnati should take Sewell with the fifth overall pick.

"I really hope they take the tackle. I really, really hope they protect Joe (Burrow)," Palmer said on the Rich Eisen Show. "He's proven to that organization that he can carry the load. He doesn't need a ton of weapons around him. He needs to be able to step into throws. He needs to be able to drop back with confidence that he can get to his second read and third read. They need so much help up front. You can get all the weapons you want, but if you can't hold the ball for two or three seconds in the pocket and let guys get open, it doesn't matter who you got outside."

Rumor has it that the Bengals plan on taking Chase, but things change during draft season. It wouldn't be a shock if Cincinnati ultimately takes Sewell.

Regardless of who they pick at No. 5, the organization is expecting that player to make life easier on star quarterback Joe Burrow.

"Anybody we take with that fifth pick, the expectation is he’s going to come in and help us win immediately and play a big role," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said on Wednesday. "That’s the expectation. We’ll have a vision for that guy. It won’t be a long development process for the guy we take there. His expectation will be to come in, be a starter and be a producer for us."

