Carson Palmer Weighs in on Bengals' Debate Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — The Penei Sewell versus Ja'Marr Chase is alive and well with the NFL Draft less than a week away.
Former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer thinks Cincinnati should take Sewell with the fifth overall pick.
"I really hope they take the tackle. I really, really hope they protect Joe (Burrow)," Palmer said on the Rich Eisen Show. "He's proven to that organization that he can carry the load. He doesn't need a ton of weapons around him. He needs to be able to step into throws. He needs to be able to drop back with confidence that he can get to his second read and third read. They need so much help up front. You can get all the weapons you want, but if you can't hold the ball for two or three seconds in the pocket and let guys get open, it doesn't matter who you got outside."
Rumor has it that the Bengals plan on taking Chase, but things change during draft season. It wouldn't be a shock if Cincinnati ultimately takes Sewell.
Regardless of who they pick at No. 5, the organization is expecting that player to make life easier on star quarterback Joe Burrow.
"Anybody we take with that fifth pick, the expectation is he’s going to come in and help us win immediately and play a big role," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said on Wednesday. "That’s the expectation. We’ll have a vision for that guy. It won’t be a long development process for the guy we take there. His expectation will be to come in, be a starter and be a producer for us."
For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft
Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards
Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery
Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar
The Bengals' New Jersey Numbers Are Here!
Look: Bengals Win Total For 2021 Season Released
Bengals Players React to New Uniforms: "My Mind Was Blown"
Watch: Bengals Explain Key Details About New Uniforms
Joe Burrow Chimes in on Bengals' New Uniforms
Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman
Ugly Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled
The Bengals Should Go After Former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle
Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow
How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings
How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers
Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals
Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster
Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?
A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL
Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft
Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase
NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix
Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense
New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?
Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”
Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery
Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster
NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read
Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor
Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase
Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?
Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy
How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?
Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups
Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick
Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft
How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process
Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow
NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell
Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell
"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5
Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout
Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase
Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate
Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout
Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase
This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell
NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase
This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand
One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals