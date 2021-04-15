Thaddeus Moss on the Receiving End of Big Time Praise, Former Coach Loves Fit With Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals claimed second-year tight end Thaddeus Moss earlier this week. The 22-year-old was one of Joe Burrow's many weapons during LSU's championship run in 2019.

His former coach is ecstatic to see Moss back with Burrow and thinks the duo can do big things together in Cincinnati.

"Thaddeus is probably one of the smartest football players I've ever been around. He's got some of the best hands. He runs some of the best routes. He's an every-down tight end," LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "You can leave him in on third down, he can pass block, he can run routes. You see the catch he made against Alabama, that's unbelievable. Thaddeus has got some dog in him, he's gonna get after you. Just being around Joe (Burrow), that's going to help him also. That's another person that Joe trusts. Joe really trusts Thaddeus. That was Joe's safety net. When he had to check it down, he was going to go to Thaddeus and he knew Thaddeus was going to catch it. I'm proud of Thaddeus, I'm excited for him and I'm happy Joe's trying to get the back back together."

Moss was a big part of LSU's passing attack—especially late in the 2019 season. He was on the receiving end of two of Burrow's five touchdown passes against Clemson in the 2019 National Championship Game. Moss finished with 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns at LSU. He didn't drop a pass during the 2019 campaign with the Tigers.

Moss signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent last offseason, but didn't appear in any games due to a foot injury.

The Bengals are giving him a chance to not only reunite with a good friend in Burrow, but also jump start his NFL career.

Watch Moss' outstanding catch against Alabama below.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.



