Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Named Hot-Seat Candidate For 2024 Season
Todd Bowles was gifted a great situation after serving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator for three seasons under former head coach Bruce Arians, who handed the keys to the ship over to Bowles once he retired in 2022. In the process, Bowles inherited a loaded roster that had the ability to reach the NFL playoffs and even make a run at a championship.
With that being said, things haven't been easy for Bowles in the postseason. He's made the playoffs in each of his two seasons with the Buccaneers but has only compiled a 1-2 record in those games. During the regular season, he slots in as a .500 coach after leading the team to a 9-8 finish last year. Bowles will be looking to improve on both of those records in 2024.
Needless to say, folks are sort of split on the job Bowles has done and what the future holds with him as the head man in Tampa Bay which is why he has landed on CBS Sports' candidates to watch on the hot seat entering the 2024 season.
READ MORE: Pro Football Talk Ranks Buccaneers as One of NFL's Best Teams for 2024
"Bowles can coach a defense as well as anyone, and his group of 2023 underdogs -- featuring the scrappy Baker Mayfield under center -- nearly advanced to the NFC title game. But his clubs have also gone .500 over two seasons in arguably the weakest division in football, and his situational decision-making has drawn critique. With offensive coordinator Dave Canales gone, it's fair to wonder if he can elevate a "run-it-back" roster."
Bowles has one of the best defensive minds in the game and that has been evident for the majority of his time with the Bucs, although we did see cracks in it a season ago. His job as a head coach has always been under scrutiny since his first attempt with the New York Jets and that has continued during his tenure with the Bucs as CBS Sports pointed out, his decision making during games is questionable at times.
If Bowles wants to maintain being the head coach in Tampa Bay he will have to start improving in areas where we see flaws and continue to elevate the team in an effort to make it further into the playoffs.
With that being said, if Bowles is able to imitate the success from last season by making it to the divisional round of the playoffs his job will likely be secured for yet another season.
READ MORE: NFL Network Analyst Disrespects Buccaneers in New 2024 Record Predictions
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.