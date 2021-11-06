Valdes-Scantling Will Return to Face Chiefs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are activating receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling off injured reserve on Saturday and will have him active for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Also, quarterback Blake Bortles was elevated to the game day roster.

In a bit of a surprise, the Packers did not announce that left tackle David Bakhtiari was activated from the PUP list.

Valdes-Scantling caught six passes for 76 yards and one touchdown in the first three games, but has spent the last five weeks sidelined by a hamstring injury. With Valdes-Scantling on the field, the Packers scored 35 against Detroit and 30 against San Francisco. In his five-game absence, Green Bay scored 27, 25, 24, 24 and 24.

“He’s done a good job battling to get back,” receivers coach Jason Vrable said. “I think it’s taken longer than he ever thought. He told me right away, ‘I’ll be back in two weeks. Don’t worry.’ Sometimes, injuries don’t heal as fast, especially for him. He’s a fast guy. I think finally, mentally, he’s out there practicing, catching some balls, starting to feel good and getting over that hump. We’ll see where he goes this week.”

After playing without Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Valdes-Scantling last week against Arizona, Green Bay will be at full strength at receiver on Sunday as Jordan Love makes his first start at quarterback.

Valdes-Scantling’s absence has shown up in the deep passing game. Through eight weeks, Aaron Rodgers is 12-of-36 for 425 yards on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus, with one touchdown, two interceptions and a 29th-ranked passer rating of 65.2. At the same point last year, Rodgers was 17-of-44 for 626 yards and four touchdowns, good for a seventh-ranked 116.7 rating.

This season, Valdes-Scantling has caught one deep pass. Last season, he caught seven and scored four touchdowns.

“It just affects overall the way the defense can play us,” Vrable said. “If he ever gets truly that low-quarters or Cover-1 and there’s no one by him, there’s very few guys who truly can run with him on a football field. Everybody can see it, everybody can feel it. When I’m talking to a coach after the game, they’re like, ’83 can fly.’ And he’s tall and he’s a long body type. He’s just a unique receiver. There’s no doubt about it, he helps us when he’s out there.”