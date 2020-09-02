53 Men: LB Julian Stanford Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
LB Julian Stanford
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 230 lbs
College: Wagner
NFL stats: 93 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Depth Chart Projection: Depth LB/Special Teams
Linebacker is one of the most thin units on the Panthers' roster in terms of experience, which is why they signed Stanford recently. He has started 11 games in his career at linebacker, but he will more than likely see the majority of his action come on special teams.
Analysis:
Stanford gives the Panthers quality depth at linebacker. He will be able to help out some of the younger guys in the room passing down to them everything that he has learned in his first seven years in the league. Stanford isn't going to light up the stat sheet defensively, but his athleticism and knowledge will help him see the field in a multitude of ways.
53-Man Roster Status: On the bubble
Putting Stanford on the bubble for the 53-man roster is probably a little too conservative, but with others battling for one of those final spots, you just never know.
