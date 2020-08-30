53 Men: QB P.J. Walker Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
QB P.J. Walker
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 212 lbs
College: Temple
NFL stats: N/A
Depth Chart Projection: 3rd string
Walker brings a dual-threat ability to the quarterback room, which is something the other two in the room don't necessarily have. Not to say that Bridgewater and Grier can't run if they need to, but Walker can escape pressure a lot easier. Despite his mobility, I don't see Walker beating out Grier to become QB2. Grier has looked solid throughout much of training camp and the team has too much invested in him.
Analysis:
He gets a lot of credit for his running ability and rightfully so, but he has a pretty solid arm as well. Downfield throws are still a work in progress, but he puts a lot of zip on his throws and has a quick release, which is why he is so good in the underneath and intermediate passing game. If Walker can continue to improve his arm strength, he could challenge Grier for the backup spot. I like the potential, but to me, he's not quite there yet.
53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock
Even if there wasn't a pandemic, I would assume the Panthers would keep three quarterbacks on the roster. With that said, there is no guarantee.
Previous "53 Men" projections
No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III
No. 43 CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver
What type of season do you expect from P.J. Walker? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.