53 Men: QB P.J. Walker Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

QB P.J. Walker

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 212 lbs

College: Temple

NFL stats: N/A 

Screen Shot 2020-08-30 at 10.02.31 AM
Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

Depth Chart Projection: 3rd string

Walker brings a dual-threat ability to the quarterback room, which is something the other two in the room don't necessarily have. Not to say that Bridgewater and Grier can't run if they need to, but Walker can escape pressure a lot easier. Despite his mobility, I don't see Walker beating out Grier to become QB2. Grier has looked solid throughout much of training camp and the team has too much invested in him.

Analysis:

He gets a lot of credit for his running ability and rightfully so, but he has a pretty solid arm as well. Downfield throws are still a work in progress, but he puts a lot of zip on his throws and has a quick release, which is why he is so good in the underneath and intermediate passing game. If Walker can continue to improve his arm strength, he could challenge Grier for the backup spot. I like the potential, but to me, he's not quite there yet.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock

Even if there wasn't a pandemic, I would assume the Panthers would keep three quarterbacks on the roster. With that said, there is no guarantee.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

No. 27 DL Zach Kerr

No. 28 DT Kawann Short

No. 29 DT Derrick Brown

No. 30 DT Bravvion Roy

No. 31 DL Myles Adams

No. 32 EDGE Brian Burns

No. 33 EDGE Marquis Haynes

No. 34 LB Shaq Thompson

No. 35 LB Tahir Whitehead

No. 36 LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

No. 37 LB Andre Smith

No. 38 LB Adarius Taylor

No. 39 CB Eli Apple

No. 40 CB Donte Jackson

No. 41 CB Troy Pride Jr.

No. 42 CB T.J. Green

No. 43 CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver

No. 44 S Tre Boston

No. 45 S Juston Burris

No. 46 S Kenny Robinson

No. 47 S Jeremy Chinn

No. 48 K Joey Slye

No. 49 P Joe Charlton

What type of season do you expect from P.J. Walker? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
