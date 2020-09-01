53 Men: LS J.J. Jansen Player Profile

LS J.J. Jansen

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 235 lbs

College: Notre Dame

NFL stats: N/A

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

Depth Chart Projection: No. 1 long snapper

NFL teams typically only carry one long snapper on the 53-man roster and since Jansen is a respected veteran, the Panthers didn't see a need to add any additional competition for training camp and rightfully so. I would imagine that Jansen will likely be the long snapper in Carolina for as long as he wants to play.

Analysis:

No other long snapper in Panthers team history has played in more games than Jansen, as he will be entering his 12th year with the team. Some would agree that he is one of the better long snappers in the NFL and reached the Pro Bowl in 2013. Being a long snapper is not as easy as it looks. Snaps have to be perfect, knowledge of where the pressure is coming from and placing the ball where the punter wants it on each individual punt are all things long snappers are responsible for. Jansen has done a very good job over the years and will quickly become one of Matt Rhule's favorite special teams players - Rhule has preached dominating special teams all offseason long.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

With the Panthers only carrying one long snapper in training camp, there's no doubt that he will not only make the roster, but be the Panthers man at the position all season long and for the foreseeable future.

What type of season do you expect from J.J. Jansen? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

