53 Men: WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile

WR Brandon Zylstra

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: Concordia-Moorhead

NFL stats: 9 receptions, 129 yards, 0 TD

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

Depth Chart Projection: Depth player

Carolina has three key receivers in DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Robby Anderson but offensive coordinator Joe Brady is going to want to use as many receivers as possible. So although Zylstra won't be heavily used in the Panthers' offense, expect him to see the field quite a bit.

Analysis:

Zylstra is still developing at age 27, but that doesn't mean he still can't turn into a productive receiver at some point in the near future. He has to improve his catch percentage first and foremost. Often times he begins to take his eyes off the ball before securing the catch. Zylstra also has pretty good size but doesn't do any one thing exceptionally well, which makes it difficult for the coaching staff to find which spot to play him at. He will haul in a few catches in 2020, but he's not going to be a major part of the Panthers' offense.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock

With Omar Bayless going down with a knee injury, it opens up a spot in the wide receiver room on the 53-man roster. Had Bayless stayed healthy throughout camp, I believe he would have taken the final wide receiver spot. With Bayless out, I like Zylstra's chances. He has been someone that has done well during training camp and Matt Rhule has mentioned his name several times over the past couple of weeks.

