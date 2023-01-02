Bobby Wagner Blasts Rams’ Run Defense vs. Chargers

The ordinarily tough Los Angeles Rams' run defense was outmatched by the Los Angeles Chargers' rushing attack.

The Los Angeles Rams, who had been outstanding against the run this year, allowed a season-high 192 yards on the ground to the Los Angeles Chargers, including their first 100-yard rusher, Austin Ekeler, who finished with 122 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries.

Prior to that, the Rams gave up 99 yards to Josh Jacobs in Week 14, 94 yards to Christian McCaffrey in Week 8, and 90 yards to Aaron Jones in Week 15.

Despite the Chargers being one of the pass-heaviest teams in the NFL, it was the Chargers’ running game that wore the Rams down and was the difference in the game.

The Chargers had very little trouble running the football, giving up two big runs to both Ekeler and Joshua Kelley. Luckily, an offensive holding penalty bailed the Rams out after giving up a 48-yard gash from Kelley in the first quarter.

However, the Rams still gave up a 72-yard touchdown run to Ekeler.

That was one of the first things Bobby Wagner discussed after the game.

“We didn’t do a good job of stopping the run. We came in and knew they were going to pass the ball, but they were able to run the ball. Just got to do better,” he told reporters in the locker room.

It came down to gap discipline and missed tackles, as the Rams took some bad angles against Ekeler and Kelley.

“They mixed up some different varieties and they were able to get some good surges and some good push, Sean McVay said. "Obviously, the explosive play that Ekeler had for 72. It’s a good offense; they mixed it well and got great players."

The Rams don't have much to play for Week 18 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. Perhaps they can play spoiler and knock the Seahawks out of playoff contention?

Or better yet, maybe the defense can keep running back Kenneth Walker III in check, who only needs 64 rushing yards to reach 1000.

