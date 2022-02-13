Flores Reportedly Set To Name Texans Defendant In Lawsuit

According to a recent report, the Houston Texans are set to be named a defendant in Brian Flores' ongoing lawsuit alleging racist hiring/firing practices in the NFL.

Along with the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins, the Houston Texans are now, reportedly, set to become a named defendant in former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' civil lawsuit.

Flores filed the lawsuit on February 1st, alleging racist practices in the NFL when it comes to its hiring/firing practices.

The lawsuit specifically names the Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos as defendants, along with John Doe Teams 1-29. However, according to a recent report, Flores now intends to add the Texans as a defendant.

The report states that Flores' reasoning behind this amendment, is that he alleges the Texans only decided not to hire him "in retaliation for the lawsuit he filed."

This follows on from a statement Flores' attorneys made after the Texans announced that Lovie Smith had been named head coach of the Texans.

Mr. Flores is happy to hear that the Texans have hired a Black head coach, Lovie Smith, as Mr. Flores’ goal in bringing his case is to provide real opportunities for Black and minority candidates to be considered for coaching and executive positions within the NFL. However, we would be remiss not to mention that Mr. Flores was one of three finalists for the Texans’ head coach position and, after a great interview and mutual interest it is obvious that the only reason Mr. Flores was not selected was his decision to stand up against racial inequality across the NFL. - Statement from WigdorLaw.

What evidence Flores may have against the Texans to support his recent claims is unclear. What is also unclear is his reasoning behind his decision not to call out or sue the New Orleans Saints, for who he was also a finalist for their head coaching role before losing out to Dennis Allen.

Did the Texans hire Smith as a result of Flores' lawsuit? Quite possibly. But this will be an extremely tough argument to prove, and in that instance, it surely won't help his cause.