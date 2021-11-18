Brian O'Neill, D.J. Wonnum, and Other Vikings Back at Practice After False Positive Tests

The Vikings held four players out on Wednesday, but it turns out they were just false positives.

Crisis averted: the four Vikings players who were held out of practice on Wednesday for "non injury related" reasons were back on Thursday after being cleared with multiple negative tests for COVID-19.

The team had a scare when Brian O'Neill, D.J. Wonnum, Mackensie Alexander, and Chris Herndon tested positive. But it turns out that those were all false positive tests, as each player tested negative later on Wednesday and then again on Thursday morning. All four were back out there for the Vikings' second practice of the week.

It's not ideal that those four players — three of whom are starters — had to miss a practice during a crucial week of preparation for the Green Bay Packers. But it's far better than the alternative of them having to be placed on the Reserve/COVID list and potentially missing the entire week and Sunday's game.

Nothing to worry about for now. The Vikings still do have four players on the COVID list in Dakota Dozier, Kenny Willekes, Jake Bargas, and Josh Metellus. But linebacker Ryan Connelly was activated after ten days and practicing on Thursday, which is good. They had as many as seven people on the list recently, so being down to four is movement in the right direction.

Patrick Peterson was once again practicing for the Vikings as he progresses towards a potential return to action on Sunday.

The full injury report will be released by the team later this afternoon. It won't have any notes on Peterson because he's not on the active roster yet, but we'll see if Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Anthony Barr, and Bashaud Breeland remain limited again or if any have changes in their status.

