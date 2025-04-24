Uli Hoeness Names One Bayern Munich Player Who Deserves A Bundesliga Winners Medal More Than Others
Bayern Munich are close to reclaiming the Bundesliga title this season after falling short in the 2023-24 season. They need just five points from four games to be crowned league champions. However, four points should be enough due to their superior goal difference over Bayer Leverkusen.
If Bayern manage to get over the line, it would mean a fantastic farewell for legend Thomas Muller and a first major trophy win for striker Harry Kane.
Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has spoken to Sky Deutschland and named Harry Kane the most deserving player if they win the Bundesliga title.
If we win the championship, which I very much hope, then no-one deserves it more than him. He fights, he works, he scores an incredible number of goals, but he also works for the team. You can feel that he absolutely wants to win this title.- Uli Hoeness
Kane has been one of the best strikers in the world and a goalscoring machine. However, for all his qualities in front of goal, he still lacked a major trophy to his name. At 31, time was slipping away, and after his first season in Germany resulted in zero trophies, it would be normal to ask if it would ever happen.
It does feel like that is going to come to an end this season. The Bavarian club are also set to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in June/July, so there is another chance before next season to list silverware for Kane and the club.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Harry Kane Hailed For Brilliantly Replacing Robert Lewandowski At Bayern Munich
Contract Talks Between Bayern Munich And Dayot Upamecano Stall Over Issues From Both Sides
Athletic Correspondent Gives Reason Why Harry Kane Could Choose MLS Over Premier League Return
Bayer Leverkusen Chief Slams Bayern Munich’s Stance On Florian Wirtz Deal