Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Bayern Munich takes on 14th-placed Union Berlin at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei this weekend. It's the final game before the international break.
Die Roten has not faced Union Berlin many times, with Die Eisernen gaining promotion to the Bundesliga for the 2019/20 season. They have played each other 11 times, with Bayern yet to lose.
Let's look at five classic Bundesliga matches between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin ahead of this Saturday's game.
October 26, 2019: Bayern Munich 2-1 Union Berlin
The first-ever meeting between the two sides resulted in a Bayern Munich win at the Allianz Arena. However, it could have been very different.
Benjamin Pavard (13') gave Bayern an early lead, with Robert Lewandowski (53') making it two early in the second half. Six minutes later, Union Berlin was awarded a penalty. Sebastian Andersson saw his penalty saved by Manuel Neuer.
The visitors were awarded another penalty in the 86th minute, with Sebastian Polter brought down in the box. The striker stepped up and scored the spot-kick, which meant a nervous last few minutes for the Allianz Arena. They did hold on for the three points.
October 30, 2021: Union Berlin 2-5 Bayern Munich
A goal fest at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, with Bayern scoring five against Union Berlin. It was 3-1 at halftime, the away side racing to a three-goal lead thanks to Leroy Sane and a brace from Robert Lewandowski. Niko Gießelmann pulled one back just before the break.
The hope of a comeback looked to be ended when Kingsley Coman scored on the hour mark. However, five minutes later, Julian Ryerson made it 4-2. Thomas Muller secured the win with 10 minutes remaining.
April 10, 2021: Bayern Munich 1-1 Union Berlin
Union Berlin has never beaten Bayern but has drawn three times. During the 2020/21 season, they took points off Die Roten twice.
It took Jamal Musiala 68 minutes to break the deadlock, firing home thanks to Thomas Muller's 16th assist of the season. However, with five minutes remaining as a substitute, Marcus Ingvartsen equalized, meaning a share of the points.
April 20, 2024: Union Berlin 1-5 Bayern Munich
We saw another big win for the Bavarians at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in 2024, the away team scoring another five goals. Leon Goretzka and a Harry Kane free-kick had Bayern 2-0 up at halftime.
The away team made it five, with three goals in the first 21 minutes of the second half, Mathys Tel, and a brace for Thomas Muller. Yorbe Vertessen grabbed a consolation goal in the 90th minute for Die Eisernen.
March 19, 2022: Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin
Bayern Munich's biggest home win over Union Berlin, scoring four without a reply. It was 3-0 before halftime, with goals from Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, and a goal from center-back Tanguy Nianzou.
Lewandowski scored his second two minutes into the second half, killing the game off for the visitors. That was the Polish striker's 31st goal of the season.
The Latest Bayern Munich News
OFFICIAL: Joshua Kimmich Signs New Bayern Munich Contract Until 2029
Four Bayern Munich Players Called Up To Germany Squad for International Break
Harry Kane Backed to Win Ballon D’or if He Manages Bayern Munich Feat