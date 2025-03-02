Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen Camp Sound Confident Ahead of Champions League Showdown Against Bayern Munich

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Eibner

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will clash in an all-German showdown in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The first leg takes place on March 5 at the Allianz Arena.

This is the first all-German showdown in the Champions League since Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the 2012-13 final.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 in an away game. After the Frankfurt win, Alonso previewed the Champions League showdown against his former club.

Speaking to Sky Germany afterwards, he said:

We’re in a good place. We want to show again that we can fight against Bayern.

Xabi Alonso

Granit Xhaka, meanwhile, said:

That was a command performance. I think we’re stable enough to aggravate Bayern.

Granit Xhaka
Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka
IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

Bayern Munich haven't won against Bayer Leverkusen in their last six encounters. Leverkusen won three of those matches, with the other three ending in draws.

It will be a fascinating tactical battle between two young managers, who are also two legendary players. Vincent Kompany's team currently has a healthy lead in the domestic campaign. They have 61 points from 24 matches and hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Leverkusen, who are also the defending champions.

In the UEFA Champions League, Bayern is the more accomplished and experienced team. However, the two legs against Leverkusen are expected to be very closely contested.

