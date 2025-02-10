Bayern Munich Will Not Face Celtic Star Said To Be 'Most In-Form Player in Europe'
Bayern Munich takes on Scottish champions Celtic on Wednesday, the first leg of the Champions League playoff.
The Hoops face a daunting task and will have to do it without forward Daizen Maeda, who is serving the final game of his suspension.
Maeda has scored three goals in the seven league phase games and has 21 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.
Celtic defender Alistair Johnston spoke to Cektic TV, and had high praise for the Japanese forward, who scored a hat-trick in the Scottish Cup win on Saturday.
I’m not sure what his stats are, but he’s got to be one of the most in-form players in all of Europe right now, and he can’t seem to miss right now.- Alistair Johnston
Johnston knows it's not just his goal contribution that will be a miss; it's his work rate in pressing the opponents.
So yeah, again, when he’s scoring and creating, he adds just another dimension, but also, everyone knows his work rate is unbelievable. He’s a nightmare as a fullback to go up against and I get the joy of having him running after me throughout the week most of the time.- Alistair Johnston
Maeda will return for the second leg at the Allianz Arena, with Bayern maybe having a different game plan if he starts.
