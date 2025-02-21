Former Player Gives Reasons Why Bayern Munich Will Find It Difficult Against Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich is set to play Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The first leg at the Allianz Arena takes place on either March 4 or 5, and the return leg will be at BayArena a week later.
Bayern beat Celtic (3-2 on aggregate) in the knockout stage play-offs, a hard-fought win for the Bavarians. Last weekend, Bayern played out a goalless Bundesliga draw against Leverkusen at the BayArena.
Former Bayern Munich star Didi Hamann reckons the Bavarians haven't shown much positivity in those matches. For this reason, he expects Vincent Kompany's side to face a tough test against Leverkusen.
Hamann told TZ:
Bayern were not good again [against Celtic], just like in the 0-0 draw in Leverkusen. They were behind for long stretches of the game against an average opponent in Europe. They will have to improve a lot.- Didi Hamann
Hamann added:
This is obviously a different competition and a different game than last Saturday — but Leverkusen are playing better. And with Atlético, you know, they can eat you up. If Bayern don’t improve drastically, then — no matter who they play against — they’ll be out in the next round.- Didi Hamann
Hamann continued:
On Saturday they defended well in Leverkusen. They did what they had to do. But they didn’t play football. Against Celtic, too, what Bayern showed in the first half and for much of the second half was static and unimaginative. The only player who moves is the one who has the ball. This mutual support — defensively and offensively — was not visible at all. At the moment, Bayern are miles away from what they showed in the first 10-12 games of the season.- Didi Hamann
