Inter Milan Forward Calls Bayern Munich 'Beatable' Ahead of Champions League Showdown
Bayern Munich secured its quarter-final spot in the UEFA Champions League. After beating Bayer Leverkusen, they will now face Inter Milan.
The Italian champions saw off Dutch side Feyenoord in the Round of 16 and are confident of progressing further in the competition.
Despite Bayern being one of the top teams in the competition, Nerazzurri forward Marcus Thurman believes they are beatable.
After scoring in Inter's 2-1 second-leg win over Feyenoord, the Frenchman spoke to the media and was asked if Bayern Munich is beatable.
I think all teams are beatable. Bayern is a great team. It will be a difficult tie. But we’ll see.- Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan reached the Champions League final in 2022/23. However, they fell at the final hurdle, losing 1-0 to Manchester City in Istanbul.
Thuram's club is firing in all competitors this season as they look to secure a famous treble. The 27-year-old spoke about the chances to achieve three trophies.
It’s not a question of believing or not believing in it. If you’re at Inter, you play to win every match. And then at the end of the season, good things happen.- Marcus Thuram
