Key Inter Player Not Fit Enough To Start Champions League Clash With Bayern Munich
With Bayern Munich suffering plenty of injuries recently, the German side may feel that it is only fair if its opponents have a similar setback.
That is exactly what has happened to tonight's Champions League opponents, Inter, as talented wing-back Federico Dimarco is not going to be fit enough to start the game at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
As reported by Sky Sport Italia (via FCInterNews), the Italian left-footer has not been able to shake off his injury and he will be forced to watch on from the bench, at least to begin with.
The more positive news for Inter is that Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu, both automatic starters for Inter when fit, are expected to start the game despite fears from the weekend.
Carlos Augusto will start in Dimarco's place, with Matteo Darmian playing on the right wing thanks to Denzel Dumfries' injury.
Bayern has gaps in its defense due to the injuries suffered by Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano during the international break.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich vs Inter: 5 Classic Champions League Matches
Former Bayern Munich Star Urges Arsenal To Sign Leroy Sane
Chelsea Set To Rival Bayern Munich For 17-Year-Old Sensation
Bayern Munich vs Inter: Odds And Prediction For Champions League Clash