Michael Ballack Says ‘Lucky’ Bayern Munich Escaped Penalty Call In Celtic Clash
Bayern Munich managed a 2-1 win against Celtic in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage playoffs.
Michael Olise scored a stellar left footed goal at Celtic Park (45') before Harry Kane doubled the lead with a left footed strike (49'). Daizen Maeda found the back of the net in the 79th minute to make it 2-1 for Celtic.
Former Germany captain Michael Ballack, who also played for Bayern Munich, has now shared his two cents on a controversial call during the game. Dayot Upamecano stepped on Arne Eagles' foot during the match but even after VAR review the referee didn't award a penalty.
Ballack thinks his former club were lucky to escape a penalty call against them. Speaking after the game, Ballack said:
He clearly stepped on his ankle, so that's actually a foul. If that was in midfield it would certainly be a free kick. There are borderline decisions where you ask if it was a clear defensive action or was he preventing the opponent from getting to the ball? And that was clearly the case here for me, because he wanted to get to the ball and with this foul the defender clearly prevented him from reaching the ball.
The ex-Chelsea star added:
It doesn't matter whether it was intentional or not. It's a foul and only the assessment of the kick on his ankle is what should count. The referee decided that Upamecano played the ball beforehand. But for me, it's still a foul. Bayern were certainly a bit lucky in the situation. But you need that sometimes.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Harry Kane Torments Kasper Schmeichel Again As Stat Shows Celtic Star’s Struggles
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Owen Hargreaves Claims Bayern Munich's Olise Can Be 'As Good As Anyone'
Arne Engels Reveals Why Celtic Can Trouble Bayern Munich In Return Leg