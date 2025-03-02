Xabi Alonso Dismisses Favorite Tag in Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL Clash
Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen head into the first of their two Champions League Round of 16 showdowns this week.
Both are coming off Bundesliga wins, Leverkusen beating third-place Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 away from home.
MORE: Bayern Munich Legend Makes Statment Surrounding Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund
After the game, head coach Xabi Alonso spoke to the media about the upcoming Champions League clash with Bayern. The Spaniard pushed back against being the favorite in the tie.
Are we favorites? We're not naive. We're up against FC Bayern. We must show them the utmost respect.- Xabi Alonso
Leverkusen is unbeaten in all competitions against the Bundesliga leaders in the last six games. Alonso believes that does not mean anything regarding the next game.
That doesn’t matter. [Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena] will be brutally difficult for us; a big challenge- Xabi Alonso
Alonso's side is currently eight points behind Die Roten in the league, but he knows his team will be giving it everything to make it into the quarter-final stages of the competition.
We're prepared for the next challenge - in Munich, against the top team in Germany. We'll see how it goes. We're in great form, and we'll give it everything we've got- Xabi Alonso
