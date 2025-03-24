Bayern Munich: Roundup of Die Roten Players on International Duty - March 24
Bayern Munich have 13 of their players involved in this March window on international duty. Some featured in the UEFA Nations League games, while others participated in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with their respective nations.
Let's look at how the Bavarians stars fared with their countries in their second games games of this international window.
UEFA Nations League, Germany 3-3 Italy (5-4 agg.):
Germany: Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané
Germany featured four Bayern Munich players in their starting XI for their clash with Italy in the second leg of their Nations League quarterfinal. Jamal Musiala scored his side's second goal on the night, while Joshua Kimmich was involved in every goal scored by Die Mannschaft, scoring on a penalty before delivering two assists in the first half. Germany will face Portugal in the semi-final, which will take place in June.
UEFA Nations League, France 2-0 Croatia (2-2 agg.; 5-4 pens):
France: Dayot Upamecano, Michael Olise
Croatia: Josip Stanisic
France overturned their two-goal deficit and qualified for the Nations League semi-final after their penalty shootout win over Croatia. Three Bayern Munich players were featured in this clash: Josip Stanisic for Croatia, Dayot Upamecano, and Michael Olise for France.
Olise played a huge role in France's victory as he scored his first international goal with a wonderful free-kick to open the score before providing an assist to Dembélé for the second goal of his side. He earned Man of the Match honors after his great performance.
CONCACAF Nations League, Canada 2-1 USA
Canada: Alphonso Davies
Alphonso Davies and Canada took down Team USA in the third-place game of the Concacaf Nations League. However, the Bayern Munich star was forced off the pitch after just 12 minutes, picking up a knock. Fortunately, the injury doesn't seem to be serious, and there is a chance he could feature in this weekend's Bundesliga fixture against St. Pauli.
UEFA Nations League Playoff, Serbia 2-0 Austria (3-1 agg.):
Austria: Konrad Laimer
Konrad Laimer played 90 minutes as Austria fell at the hands of Serbia in their Nations League playoff second leg. The Bayern Munich star played in the midfield in this game.
Additionally, Joao Palhinha did not feature for Portugal in their Nations League tie against Denmark and stayed on the bench.
