Italy vs Germany: Odds and Prediction For UEFA Nations League Quarter-Final
Italy are set to play Germany in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals across two legs. The first leg between the two sides takes place on March 20 at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.
Over the years, the two European giants have played out some memorable encounters. Yet another special occasion looks set to take place with a place in the Nations League semi-finals on the line.
Germany won 5-2 in their last encounter in the 2022-23 Nations League. Italy's last win against Germany came back in 2013-14.
However, in clashes like this, past form often doesn't matter. Let's take a look at the betting odds (via Draftkings) and prediction for the UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg.
Italy vs Germany odds
Moneyline:
Italy: +170
Draw: +215
Germany: +170
Total goals:
Italy: 1.5 (Over +155, Under -215)
Germany: 1.5 (Over +155, Under -215)
Both teams to score:
Yes: -135
No: +100
Double chance:
Italy or Germany: -280
Italy or tie: -225
Germany or tie: -225
Italy vs Germany prediction:
Italy's last international outing was in November 2024 where they lost 3-1 against France. Germany drew 1-1 against Hungary in their final international game.
Italy finished second in Group 2 of the Nations League alongside France, Belgium, and Israel. The Azzurri won four, drew one, and lost one of their games, finishing level on points with France at 13.
Germany won four and drew two of their six group games, finishing with 14 points on the board from six matches. They were the leaders in Group 3.
It's a tough outing for both sides and the teams look evenly matched. We predict the match will end in a 1-1 draw, meaning there will be all to play for in the second leg.
Prediction: Draw
