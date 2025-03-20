Bayern Munich

Italy vs Germany: Odds and Prediction For UEFA Nations League Quarter-Final

Betting odds and prediction for the UEFA Nations League quarter-final between Italy and Germany.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Italy are set to play Germany in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals across two legs. The first leg between the two sides takes place on March 20 at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

Over the years, the two European giants have played out some memorable encounters. Yet another special occasion looks set to take place with a place in the Nations League semi-finals on the line.

Germany won 5-2 in their last encounter in the 2022-23 Nations League. Italy's last win against Germany came back in 2013-14.

However, in clashes like this, past form often doesn't matter. Let's take a look at the betting odds (via Draftkings) and prediction for the UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg.

Italy vs Germany odds

Moneyline:

Italy: +170

Draw: +215

Germany: +170

Total goals:

Italy: 1.5 (Over +155, Under -215)

Germany: 1.5 (Over +155, Under -215)

Both teams to score:

Yes: -135

No: +100

Double chance:

Italy or Germany: -280

Italy or tie: -225

Germany or tie: -225

Italy vs Germany prediction:

Italy's last international outing was in November 2024 where they lost 3-1 against France. Germany drew 1-1 against Hungary in their final international game.

Italy finished second in Group 2 of the Nations League alongside France, Belgium, and Israel. The Azzurri won four, drew one, and lost one of their games, finishing level on points with France at 13.

Germany won four and drew two of their six group games, finishing with 14 points on the board from six matches. They were the leaders in Group 3.

It's a tough outing for both sides and the teams look evenly matched. We predict the match will end in a 1-1 draw, meaning there will be all to play for in the second leg.

Prediction: Draw

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published |Modified
Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.

