Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup for Champions League Second Leg Clash
Bayern Munich will travel to the BayArena to face Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg.
Vincent Kompany's side will start the game holding a commanding three-goal advantage after their convincing 3-0 home victory last week.
Both teams lost unexpectedly in the Bundesliga this weekend. Die Roten fell 3-2 at home against Bochum, while Leverkusen lost to Werder Bremen. Both sides made numerous changes to their usual starting lineups ahead of this second leg.
Manuel Neuer, who sustained a calf injury in the first leg last week, will miss the game. Additionally, Pavlovic is suffering from an illness and should not feature in this game as well.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jonas Urbig - With Manuel Neuer still sidelined after the injury he sustained in the first leg, Urbig should be the one chosen by Kompany to guard Bayern's goal.
RB: Konrad Laimer - Laimer is the first choice in the right back position this season, and Boey, who just came back from injury this week, is certainly not fit enough to start a game of this importance.
CB: Kim Min-Jae - Min-Jae was rested by Kompany this past weekend; the South Korean international will start the second leg against Leverkusen.
CB: Dayot Upamecano - The French centre-back was rested against Bochum ahead of this crucial game; therefore, he should partner with Kim Min-Jae in the backline.
LB: Alphonso Davies - Davies was another of the back-four that was rested and looking to be fresh for the key second leg.
DM: Leon Goretzka - Goretzka has started his team's last three games, and the game against Leverkusen should make it four. His partnership with Kimmich in the double pivot will be key in their next match.
DM: Joshua Kimmich - One of Bayern's most important players in the last decade. Kimmich should start every game if he is fit. His ability on and off the ball has been instrumental in their recent success.
RM: Michael Olise - Olise is having an amazing season so far. If fit, he will be one of the first names on his coach's team sheet.
CAM: Jamal Musiala - Musiala played a crucial role in his side's win in the first leg. He came on as a substitute over the weekend in Bayern's loss to Bochum
LM: Leroy Sané —Sané should earn a starting berth for this crucial encounter. The German international has become important for his team and put up a solid performance in the first leg.
ST: Harry Kane - The English international is undoubtedly one of the most critical players in Kompany's system. He will start this game and lead Die Roten's offensive line.
