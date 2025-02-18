Bayern Munich 1-1 Celtic: Full Match Highlights As Bavarians Snatch Dramatic Late Qualification To Next Round
Bayern Munich left it late to secure its dramatic passage into the Champions League Round of 16, with Celtic making life difficult for the Bavarians.
However, Celtic offered late drama, as Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn scored in the 63rd minute. The goal made the aggregate score 2-2, and it looked like the tie was heading to extra time.
Alphonso Davies, though, had different plans. The Canadian scored from close range in injury time (90+4') after Kasper Schmeichel had saved a header from Leon Goretzka.
Bayern head to the next round with a 3-2 aggregate win. After a first leg win, many thought Bayern would make it look easy in the second leg at home. That, however, was far from the case.
Vincent Kompany's side had 67% possession and managed 10 shots on target. However, it took them 94 minutes to find the back of the net. Nevertheless, Bayern Munich got the job done and are through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League.
Bayern Munich vs Celtic: Full match highlights
Next up for Bayern is a clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on February 23. The Bavarians lead the Bundesliga table and have 55 points from 22 matches. They hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.
Bayern will return to Champions League action on March 11 for a Round of 16 showdown. Their opponent for the game is yet to be decided. It's worth watching who Kompany's team takes on in the next stage.
