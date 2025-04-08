Bayern Munich 1-2 Inter: Match Report and Highlights As Nerazzurri Secure Late Win In Germany
Bayern Munich has been left with work to do in the Champions League after losing the quarter-final first leg 2-1 at home against Inter.
The Italian side took the lead in the first half against the run of play thanks to a well-worked goal from Lautaro Martinez, but Thomas Muller pulled Bayern level with just over five minutes to play. Inter soon hit back, though, with Davide Frattesi netting a late winner that puts the Nerazzurri in control of the tie.
The first guilt-edged chance of the game fell to Bayern Munich and Harry Kane. Michael Olise worked the ball to the Englishman in the box, and he managed to hit the post from close range in the 26th minute.
Bayern had the better of the play in the first half but Inter grabbed the lead in the 38th minute with its first shot on target. It was a beautifully worked goal, with Carlos Augusto hitting an early ball into the box with Marcus Thuram cushioned with a back-heel into the path of Martinez who finished with the outside of the boot.
Inter started the second half strongly and Jonas Urbig produced a great save to stop Martinez from getting his second of the game. The German side was lacking creativity as the half progressed.
Bayern started to apply the pressure with around 25 minutes to play and in an effort to inject some new life into the team, Vincent Kompany turned to Sacha Boey, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry.
That turned out to be an excellent move from the coach, as it was Muller who got Bayern level in the 85th minute. A period of pressure led to Konrad Laimer curling the ball towards the back post and the Bayern legend was there to slam it home and make it 1-1.
The joyous celebrations did not last long as in the 88th minute, Augusto was released down the left and his powerful cross was turned in by Frattesi to make it 2-1, and the Allianz Arena was completely stunned.
Bayern is now placed in a precarious position where, amid an injury crisis, there is a Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund to contend with before the return leg in Milan.
Inter, meanwhile, has a much simpler home game against Cagliari between now and the second leg.
