Bayern Munich 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: First Goal For Hiroki Ito As Bayern Dominate
Bayern Munich beat third-place Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to move back to eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Goals from Michael Olise, Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry secured a comfortable win for the league leaders at the Allianz Arena.
Bayern Munich Dominate Third-Placed Eintracht Frankfurt
The game's first opportunity fell to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Etkitike, who fired wide when he should have at least hit the target. The opportunity occurred because Bayern lost the ball in its own half.
Moments later, Michael Olise did the same, missing the target when he should have tested Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp.
Bayern looked sure to take the lead in the 15th minute. Great build-up play from the home team resulted in Jamal Musiala seeing his shot cleared off the line. The league leaders began to dominate, Olise forcing a good save from Trapp.
Despite the Bavarians dominating most of the game, Eintracht was extremely dangerous in transition. The front three linked up well on several occasions, with the final ball just missing.
Bayern did take the lead in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half. Leroy Sane cut the ball back to Olise, who smashed a volley into an empty net from close range.
The second half continued the same trend as the first 45, Bayern dominating, with Frankfurt creating opportunities on the counterattack.
Die Roten made it 2-0 in the 61st minute, Hiroki Ito scoring his first goal for the club. The ball fell fortunately to the Japanese international, who tapped into an empty net.
Somehow, the score stayed at 2-0, Sane firing his shot wide when he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Jamal Musiala (83') scored a brilliant individual goal three minutes later to make it 3-0 and seal the points.
Harry Kane nearly made it 4-0, his shot from the edge of the area well saved from Kevin Trapp to deny the substitute. Serge Gnabry put the icing on the cake, scoring with the last kick of the game. The forward slipped the ball through the legs of the advancing goalkeeper.
Die Adler, who had scored in every Bundesliga game since the season opener, could not find the net despite creating several good opportunities.
Bayern will face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday, February 28, at the MHP Arena, and then it's the Champions League Round of 16 action against Bayer Leverkusen.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Harry Kane Tipped By Ian Darke To Leave Bayern Munich Soon
Dayot Upamecano Makes Same Contract Demand As Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala To Bayern Munich
Former Player Gives Reasons Why Bayern Munich Will Find It Difficult Against Bayer Leverkusen