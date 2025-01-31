Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Bundesliga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich welcomes Holstein Kiel to the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The visitors are second from bottom in the Bundesliga standings.
Bayern's win over SC Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen's draw against RB Leipzig extended the Bavarian's lead to six points at the top of the standings.
Last time out in the Bundesliga, striker Harry Kane scored the first goal in the 2-1 win. It was the Englishman's first goal from open play since November, and it was a typical Kane finish. It helped give Bayern its sixth consecutive league win.
Their opponents, Holstein Kiel, are well into their debut season in the Bundesliga, having been primarily a league 2 and 3 team during their history. They have faced Bayern twice in their history, losing 6-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. However, they caused a big shock in 2021, beating the German giants on penalties in the DFB-Pokal.
Their debut season in the top division didn't start well, needing the ninth game to record its first win. against FC Heidenheim. They have just won two more in the next ten games they have played and are staring relegation in the face.
Bayern Munich Team News vs Holstein Kiel
Left-back Alphonso Davies is still out with a hamstring injury alongside Leon Goretzka, who could return in late February from the same injury. Defender Hiroki Ito is still sidelined with an injury.
Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Mathys Tel will be in the squad if he is still a Bayern player tomorrow. The club has reportedly accepted a bid from Tottenham Hotspur, but no deal has been agreed yet.
Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Date
Date: Saturday January 25, 2025
Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga takes place on Saturday, January 25, 2025.
Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Start Time
Time: 9:30 a.m. EST, 6:30 a.m. PST, and 3:30 p.m. local time
How To Watch & Live Stream Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel in The Bundesliga
United States: ESPN, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Bet365
Canada: DAZN,
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
