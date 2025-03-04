Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Predicted Lineup for Champions League Round of 16 tie
Bayern Munich host Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.
Bayern squeezed past Celtic in the last round, with Alphonso Davies’ last minute goal securing their progression.
In Leverkusen, Bayern comes up against a side that has caused them plenty of problems in the last few years. Under the tutelage of ex-Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen cruised to the Bundesliga title last season, not losing a single league game along the way.
Bayern last beat Leverkusen in September 2022, when they ran out 4-0 winners thanks to goals from Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, and Sadio Mane.
They are winless in their last six games against Leverkusen in all competitions, so they will need a strong side and performances to match if they want to progress to the quarter-finals.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1)
GK: Manuel Neuer - The legendary German is still one of the first names on the teamsheet and kept a clean sheet against Leverkusen just a few weeks ago.
RB: Konrad Laimer - Sacha Boey looks set to miss out through injury, with Laimer set to keep his place in the team.
CB: Kim Min-Jae - The South Korean started on Friday night against Stuttgart. He put in an admirable defensive performance against Leverkusen last time out and looks confident at the time of writing.
CB: Dayot Upamecano - Upamecano was rested against Stuttgart, presumably with this game in mind. He’s the first of the back four on the teamsheet when everyone is fit, so expect to see him start again here.
LB: Alphonso Davies - The attacking left-back is working his way back after injury, but on his day, is a mercurial talent. His pace is an extraordinary asset, and he also scored the goal that saw them past Celtic in the last round. His minutes seem to have been managed recently, perhaps again, with this game in mind.
CM: Joao Palhinha - Joshua Kimmich is touch and go for the game, meaning the tough-tackling Portuguese man may be given a starting berth. It’s been a bumpy start for Palhinha since signing from Fulham in the summer, with injuries making it hard for him to get into the team. But he played 90 minutes on the weekend and could start again here at the base of midfield.
CM: Leon Goretzka - Goretzka scored against Stuttgart over the weekend and should partner Palhinha here. He has played eight times in the Champions League this season, scoring once in the famous 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb on the opening night.
RW: Michael Olise - Olise has gone from strength to strength since signing from Crystal Palace in the summer. He makes football look effortless at times and has the talent required to unlock a defense like Leverkusen’s with a moment of magic. Has scored three goals in his last five appearances in all competitions, including a goal against Celtic in the previous Champions League game at the Allianz Arena.
CAM: Jamal Musiala - Perhaps the jewel in Bayern’s crown. On his day, he was one of the best players in the world. Musiala is easy on the eye and can create something out of nothing. He is a very consistent performer who also knows where the net is. A dead cert is needed to start most games, barring injury problems.
LW: Leroy Sane—Sane is the perfect complement to Olise and Musiala. His direct running and sheer pace on and off the ball can cause anyone problems. Down the left, he and Davies can cause havoc and help create space for those in other areas of the field. Sane has featured in every Bayern game this calendar year across all competitions.
ST: Harry Kane - The English international's goal record speaks for itself, although he hasn’t scored since February 12th, which is uncharacteristic for pretty much his entire career. In the Champions League this season, he has seven in nine and a staggering 73 in 78 across his Bayern career. When he is fit, he starts. It is that simple.
