Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs. Celtic Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know about Bayern Munich's Champions League playoff clash with Celtic at the Allianz Arena.

Joe Rusling

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Bayern Munich faces Celtic in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs, with a place in the Round of 16 up for grabs.

Bayern head into the return fixture at the Allianz Arena with a 2-1 aggregate lead, thanks to goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane helping the team overcome the lively Celtic Park atmosphere. Daezen Maeda gave the Scottish champions a glimmer of hope with a 79th-minute goal, reducing the deficit to just one goal.

Despite the tie being far from over, a monumental shock would be required for Bayern not to progress to the next round. The Bavarians have not lost any of the twenty-seven Champions League ties in which they won the first leg since losing to Inter Milan in the 2010/2011 season. Meanwhile, Celtic is competing in their first Champions League knockout match in twelve years.

Bayern Munich's most important game of the season so far came at the weekend, where a 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen maintained their 8-point lead over last year's Bundesliga champions. It was a game in which they found themselves much on the back foot but ultimately obtained a valuable point.

Runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic beat Dundee United in a routine 3-0 home victory at the weekend and aim to provide supporters with a night to remember in Bavaria tomorrow with a first-ever win over Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich Team News vs Celtic

Harry Kane missed today's training as a precaution but is expected to be at Kompany's disposal on Tuesday. Joshua Kimmich partook in just 15 minutes of training, but it soon came out that this was simply workload management.

Reportedly, most players who started the game against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday took 35 minutes of training, showing Kompany's awareness of the strain the packed fixture list will put on the players.

Alphonso Davies and João Paulinha were pictured in training today, but it is unlikely they be risked tomorrow.

MORE: Bayern Munich vs Celtic: Predicted Lineup For Champions League Playoff Clash

Bayern Munich vs Celtic Date

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Bayern Munich vs Celtic Start Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST, and 8:00 p.m. local time

How To Watch & Live Stream Bayern Munich vs Celtic in The Champions League

United States: Paramount+

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

Canada: DAZN,

Australia: Stan Sport

Published |Modified
