Bayern Munich vs. Celtic Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich faces Celtic in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs, with a place in the Round of 16 up for grabs.
Bayern head into the return fixture at the Allianz Arena with a 2-1 aggregate lead, thanks to goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane helping the team overcome the lively Celtic Park atmosphere. Daezen Maeda gave the Scottish champions a glimmer of hope with a 79th-minute goal, reducing the deficit to just one goal.
Despite the tie being far from over, a monumental shock would be required for Bayern not to progress to the next round. The Bavarians have not lost any of the twenty-seven Champions League ties in which they won the first leg since losing to Inter Milan in the 2010/2011 season. Meanwhile, Celtic is competing in their first Champions League knockout match in twelve years.
Bayern Munich's most important game of the season so far came at the weekend, where a 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen maintained their 8-point lead over last year's Bundesliga champions. It was a game in which they found themselves much on the back foot but ultimately obtained a valuable point.
Runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic beat Dundee United in a routine 3-0 home victory at the weekend and aim to provide supporters with a night to remember in Bavaria tomorrow with a first-ever win over Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich Team News vs Celtic
Harry Kane missed today's training as a precaution but is expected to be at Kompany's disposal on Tuesday. Joshua Kimmich partook in just 15 minutes of training, but it soon came out that this was simply workload management.
Reportedly, most players who started the game against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday took 35 minutes of training, showing Kompany's awareness of the strain the packed fixture list will put on the players.
Alphonso Davies and João Paulinha were pictured in training today, but it is unlikely they be risked tomorrow.
MORE: Bayern Munich vs Celtic: Predicted Lineup For Champions League Playoff Clash
Bayern Munich vs Celtic Date
Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Bayern Munich vs Celtic Start Time
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST, and 8:00 p.m. local time
How To Watch & Live Stream Bayern Munich vs Celtic in The Champions League
United States: Paramount+
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN,
Australia: Stan Sport
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Celtic In The Champions League
Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Gives Thoughts On Upcoming Champions League Clash vs Celtic
Why Celtic’s Daizen Maeda Will Be A 'Handful' For Bayern Munich In Return Leg
Lothar Matthaus Shocked At Bayern Munich’s Performance Against Bayer Leverkusen