Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know about Bayern Munich's Bundesliga top-of-the-table clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dylan Chavasse

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala / IMAGO / Ulrich Wagner

Bayern Munich could take a massive step towards the Bundesliga title with victory over third-place Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday afternoon.

Bayern is on a fantastic run of form and is unbeaten in eight. Last Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen was the first time they hadn’t won a league fixture since December 14, when they lost 2-1 to Mainz.

MORE: Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights As Bundesliga Clash Ends Goalless

They’ve also been nearly perfect at home this season, taking 31 points from a possible 33. They’ve also won their last nine home league games in a row and scored three or more goals in each.

A win against Frankfurt could hypothetically take Bayern 11 points at the top of the table, although that scenario relies upon Holstein Kiel overcoming Leverkusen tomorrow.

Incidentally, Frankfurt heads into Sunday’s game on the back of a 3-1 win against Kiel, their first win in three league matches. The preceding three were all draws, with Frankfurt sharing the points with Hoffenheim (2–2), Wolfsburg (1-1), and Borussia Monchengladbach (1-1).

Victory for the visitors here could see them close the gap to Leverkusen to a margin of just two points, which is a great position to be heading into the business end of the season.

The last five games between the two sides have been split relatively evenly, with two wins for Bayern, two draws, and a singular win for Frankfurt.

The return fixture earlier this season occurred in early October, and the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Omar Marmoush scored a last-minute leveler for Frankfurt in that one, but the Egyptian striker has since departed for Manchester City.

Here’s a closer look at the last five results between the two sides.

Date

Result

Sunday, October 6, 2024

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Bayern Munich

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Bayern Munich 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich

Sunday, January 28, 2023

Bayern Munich 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Friday, August 5, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich

As you can see, the last five meetings haven’t been short of goals, and neutral fans, at least, will be hoping for another goal fest on Sunday. Indeed, Bayern have had the best attack throughout this Bundesliga season, scoring 65 goals, whilst Frankfurt’s have been the second most productive, scoring 49.

Frankfurt scored in every game this Bundesliga campaign apart from one - their season opener against Borussia Dortmund, in which they lost 2-0.

Bayern Munich Team News vs Eintracht Frankfurt

The only real question for Bayern regarding team news concerns Harry Kane. The striker has been on fire this season, with 21 goals in 20 Bundesliga games, but was forced off at halftime in Tuesday’s game against Celtic with a calf issue.

Harry Kane during Celtic vs Bayern Munich
IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Other than that, the Bayern squad seems to be at full strength, having been boosted by the return of players such as Alphonso Davies, who scored against Celtic on Tuesday, Joao Palhinha and Hiroki Ito in recent weeks.

Joao Palhinha in action for Bayern Munich
IMAGO / Revierfoto

Meanwhile, Dino Toppmöller and Frankfurt are missing some players, such as Junior Dina Ebimbe and Ellyes Skhiri.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Time

Time: 11:30am EST (8:30am PST / 4:30pm GMT)

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

United States - ESPN+

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Football

Canada - DAZN Canada

The Latest Bayern Munich News

Former Player Gives Reasons Why Bayern Munich Will Find It Difficult Against Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches

Champions League Draw: Bayern Munich Find Out Round of 16 Opponents

Bayern Munich Closing In On Joshua Kimmich Contract Renewal

Bayern Munich Fans Crash Servers In Frenzy Over 125th Anniversary Kit

Published |Modified
Dylan Chavasse
DYLAN CHAVASSE

Dylan has been a sports journalist for over four years, working in both print and digital. He also works as a stadium announcer for Crawley Town FC in the United Kingdom. He covers Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI

Home/Matchday