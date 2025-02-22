Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich could take a massive step towards the Bundesliga title with victory over third-place Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday afternoon.
Bayern is on a fantastic run of form and is unbeaten in eight. Last Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen was the first time they hadn’t won a league fixture since December 14, when they lost 2-1 to Mainz.
MORE: Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights As Bundesliga Clash Ends Goalless
They’ve also been nearly perfect at home this season, taking 31 points from a possible 33. They’ve also won their last nine home league games in a row and scored three or more goals in each.
A win against Frankfurt could hypothetically take Bayern 11 points at the top of the table, although that scenario relies upon Holstein Kiel overcoming Leverkusen tomorrow.
Incidentally, Frankfurt heads into Sunday’s game on the back of a 3-1 win against Kiel, their first win in three league matches. The preceding three were all draws, with Frankfurt sharing the points with Hoffenheim (2–2), Wolfsburg (1-1), and Borussia Monchengladbach (1-1).
Victory for the visitors here could see them close the gap to Leverkusen to a margin of just two points, which is a great position to be heading into the business end of the season.
The last five games between the two sides have been split relatively evenly, with two wins for Bayern, two draws, and a singular win for Frankfurt.
The return fixture earlier this season occurred in early October, and the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Deutsche Bank Park.
Omar Marmoush scored a last-minute leveler for Frankfurt in that one, but the Egyptian striker has since departed for Manchester City.
Here’s a closer look at the last five results between the two sides.
Date
Result
Sunday, October 6, 2024
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Bayern Munich
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Bayern Munich 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich
Sunday, January 28, 2023
Bayern Munich 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Friday, August 5, 2022
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich
As you can see, the last five meetings haven’t been short of goals, and neutral fans, at least, will be hoping for another goal fest on Sunday. Indeed, Bayern have had the best attack throughout this Bundesliga season, scoring 65 goals, whilst Frankfurt’s have been the second most productive, scoring 49.
Frankfurt scored in every game this Bundesliga campaign apart from one - their season opener against Borussia Dortmund, in which they lost 2-0.
Bayern Munich Team News vs Eintracht Frankfurt
The only real question for Bayern regarding team news concerns Harry Kane. The striker has been on fire this season, with 21 goals in 20 Bundesliga games, but was forced off at halftime in Tuesday’s game against Celtic with a calf issue.
Other than that, the Bayern squad seems to be at full strength, having been boosted by the return of players such as Alphonso Davies, who scored against Celtic on Tuesday, Joao Palhinha and Hiroki Ito in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Dino Toppmöller and Frankfurt are missing some players, such as Junior Dina Ebimbe and Ellyes Skhiri.
Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date
Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Time
Time: 11:30am EST (8:30am PST / 4:30pm GMT)
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt
United States - ESPN+
United Kingdom - Sky Sports Football
Canada - DAZN Canada
The Latest Bayern Munich News
Former Player Gives Reasons Why Bayern Munich Will Find It Difficult Against Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Champions League Draw: Bayern Munich Find Out Round of 16 Opponents
Bayern Munich Closing In On Joshua Kimmich Contract Renewal
Bayern Munich Fans Crash Servers In Frenzy Over 125th Anniversary Kit