Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel: Confirmed Starting Lineup For Bundesliga Clash

Bayern can go nine points clear with a win, with Bayer Leverkusen playing tomorrow.

Bayern Munich will host 17th-place Holstein Kiel, looking to maintain its lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings with three points.

Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka are both still absent with hamstring injuries, with the latter hoping to return in a few weeks. Raphael Guerreiro and Aleksandar Pavlovic continue to deputize in their place.

Vincent Kompany made several changes to the team that beat Slovan Bratislava 3-1 in the Champions League. Dayot Upamecano will replace Sacha Boey.

Mathys Tel, Leroy Sane, and Thomas Muller drop to the bench, and Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala start today's game.

Bayern Munich starting eleven vs Holstein Kiel:

1. Neuer

2. Upamecano

3. Minjae

6. Kimmich

9 Kane

11. Coman

17. Olise

22. Guerrerio

27. Laimer

42. Musiala

45. Pavlovic

