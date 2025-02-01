Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel: Confirmed Starting Lineup For Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich will host 17th-place Holstein Kiel, looking to maintain its lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings with three points.
Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka are both still absent with hamstring injuries, with the latter hoping to return in a few weeks. Raphael Guerreiro and Aleksandar Pavlovic continue to deputize in their place.
Mathys Tel, Thomas Muller, and Leroy Sane drop to the bench, replaced by Konrad Laimer
Vincent Kompany made several changes to the team that beat Slovan Bratislava 3-1 in the Champions League. Dayot Upamecano will replace Sacha Boey.
Mathys Tel, Leroy Sane, and Thomas Muller drop to the bench, and Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala start today's game.
Bayern Munich starting eleven vs Holstein Kiel:
1. Neuer
2. Upamecano
3. Minjae
6. Kimmich
9 Kane
11. Coman
17. Olise
22. Guerrerio
27. Laimer
42. Musiala
45. Pavlovic
