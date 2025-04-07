Bayern Munich vs Inter: Odds And Prediction For Champions League Clash
Bayern Munich welcomes Inter to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night for the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final, which promises to be a thriller.
This will be the tenth time that Bayern and Inter has faced each other in the Champions League, meaning it's a tie featuring plenty of nostalgia. The two teams are top of their respective domestic leagues but neither are in the clear yet when it comes to securing the title.
Neither side would be content with only reaching the quarter-finals considering they have both been in recent finals, so it promises to be a highly competitive tie. Here we take a look at the odds for the Champions League game, courtesy of Draftkings.
MORE: Bayern Munich vs Inter: 5 Classic Champions League Matches
Bayern Munich vs Inter Odds
Moneyline:
Bayern Munich: +100
Draw: +250
Inter: +280
Both teams to score:
Yes: -135
No: +105
Double chance:
Bayern Munich or tie: -380
Bayern Munich or Inter: -330
Inter or tie: -125
Total goals:
Bayern Munich: 1.5 (Over -105, Under -135)
Inter: 1.5 (Over +190, Under -295)
Bayern Munich vs Inter Prediction
Both of these teams are capable of turning in a really high level of performance, but neither are unbeatable. Inter actually surrendered a two-goal lead against relegation-threatened Parma in Serie A at the weekend, suggesting that some fatigue could be setting in for Simone Inzaghi's side.
Inter have been struggling with injuries and the fitness of Alessandro Bastoni is not certain yet, whilst Denzel Dumfries will not be bombing down the right wing as he has done so well this season.
With the home advantage and the sheer firepower of Bayern Munich's front line, the Bavarian should be able to take a narrow lead to Milan for the second leg. Inter can certainly hurt Bayern, but home advantage could make the difference in this first leg.
Winner: Bayern Munich
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich vs Inter: 5 Classic Champions League Matches
Former Bayern Munich Star Urges Arsenal To Sign Leroy Sane
Chelsea Set To Rival Bayern Munich For 17-Year-Old Sensation