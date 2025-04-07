Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs Inter: Odds And Prediction For Champions League Clash

Odds and Prediction for Bayern Munich vs Inter in the Champions League on April 8.

Bayern Munich welcomes Inter to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night for the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final, which promises to be a thriller.

This will be the tenth time that Bayern and Inter has faced each other in the Champions League, meaning it's a tie featuring plenty of nostalgia. The two teams are top of their respective domestic leagues but neither are in the clear yet when it comes to securing the title.

Neither side would be content with only reaching the quarter-finals considering they have both been in recent finals, so it promises to be a highly competitive tie. Here we take a look at the odds for the Champions League game, courtesy of Draftkings.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Odds

Moneyline:

Bayern Munich: +100

Draw: +250

Inter: +280

Both teams to score:

Yes: -135

No: +105

Double chance:

Bayern Munich or tie: -380

Bayern Munich or Inter: -330

Inter or tie: -125

Total goals:

Bayern Munich: 1.5 (Over -105, Under -135)

Inter: 1.5 (Over +190, Under -295)

Bayern Munich vs Inter Prediction

Bayern Munich players Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane
IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Both of these teams are capable of turning in a really high level of performance, but neither are unbeatable. Inter actually surrendered a two-goal lead against relegation-threatened Parma in Serie A at the weekend, suggesting that some fatigue could be setting in for Simone Inzaghi's side.

Inter have been struggling with injuries and the fitness of Alessandro Bastoni is not certain yet, whilst Denzel Dumfries will not be bombing down the right wing as he has done so well this season.

With the home advantage and the sheer firepower of Bayern Munich's front line, the Bavarian should be able to take a narrow lead to Milan for the second leg. Inter can certainly hurt Bayern, but home advantage could make the difference in this first leg.

Winner: Bayern Munich

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

